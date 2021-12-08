Shipping to the Leeward Islands may be more difficult with the exit of maritime shipping giant Crowley.
While this may pose some problems for last-minute shoppers trying to get “barrels” or “boxes” to the Leeward Islands just weeks before Christmas, there are other options.
According to Tropical Shipping, sending a “less than container load,” or “LCL” package to the Leeward Islands right now will take four to six weeks. That’s because LCL packages sent from St. Thomas are first sent to West Palm Beach, Fla., where a container is filled and then shipped.
Crowley acknowledged it ceased shipping to the Leeward Islands in published reports as far back as October.
“Crowley continues to serve the Caribbean region, as it consistently has for 50 years, including but not limited to the USVI, BVI, Jamaica, Puerto Rico, and more,” David DeCamp, a Crowley spokesperson said from its Jacksonville, Fla., office at the time. “However, the Leeward Islands, including Antigua and Barbuda, will not be served after the end of October.”
Reports that the company was pulling out of the Virgin Islands began circulating in earnest last month.
The Daily News contacted both DeCamp and V.I. Port Authority spokesperson Monifa Brathwaite Marrero for comment.
Marrero, in an emailed response, said “the Virgin Islands Port Authority has not received any notice from Crowley that it intends to pull out of the U.S. Virgin Islands.”
“The executed contract between Crowley and VIPA is still in place,” she added.
In July, Crowley renewed its operating agreements and the Port Authority governing board authorized Executive Director Carlton Dowe to approve the long-term lease agreements during an emergency meeting. The agreements are for cargo operations at the Crown Bay Cargo Facility on St. Thomas and the Wilfred “Bomba” Allick Port and Transshipment Center on St. Croix.
The agreements also include preferential arrangements in exchange for financial investments to improve V.I. ports.
DeCamp did not respond to a message left for him last month, and a company official could not be immediately reached Tuesday.
The company, however, apparently has heard — and tried to stifle — the rumor. Caribbean Services Director Jennifer Juarez told Crowley employees in an email titled “Operations update” that “as per the information we have been given we are talking of reducing space at the terminal due to the closure of services to Leeward Islands, reducing container outpout [sic].”
She added that if “further details regarding rumors come up,” she would alert employees.
“Like all businesses we continue to review how to reduce costs and remain competitive,” she wrote.
In addition to Tropical, residents still have other ways to send packages to the Leeward Islands.
According to Beep Business Services, a small number of boats and local cargo companies are able to accommodate less-than-container-load packages to the Leeward Islands.
One workaround is using a local cargo company.
Paul Alexander, of Dominica Cargo, explained that instead of sending a package as an LCL, shoppers can pay to put their package in a cargo container on St. Thomas. The process, which is also used on St. Croix, gets packages, “barrels” or “boxes” to islands including St. Lucia, Dominica, St. Kitts and Antigua.
Once filled, the container can be shipped directly from St. Thomas or St. Croix and arrive at its destination via Tropical Shipping in less than a week.
Alexander said December is the busiest time of the year. He estimated that “the amount of money spent shipping to Dominica this time of year comes to almost $500,000.”