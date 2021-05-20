ST. THOMAS — V.I. Police have identified a man found in Crown Bay on Dec. 15 as Dexter A. Tronchin, who was reported missing by family members two weeks later on Dec. 29, according to police spokesman Toby Derima.
Tronchin’s body “was discovered near a business in Crown Bay,” and officers found him dressed all in black and decomposed, police said at the time.
Tronchin, 57, was last seen by family members three days before Thanksgiving on Nov. 23.
“On March 1, DNA was obtained from Tronchin’s family members and from the body found in Crown Bay and sent to the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s laboratory for comparison,” Derima said. “The FBI’s findings were submitted [Tuesday], confirming that the deceased body in Crown Bay was in fact Dexter Tronchin. There appears to be no signs of foul play.”
Tronchin’s disappearance was not widely reported at the time, and the only public alert issued by police was a Jan. 14 post on the department’s social media account.
According to the post, Tronchin was six-feet, three-inches tall, frequented the areas of Contant, Sub Base, Nisky Center and Brewers Beach, and “is reported to be suffering from mental illness.”
Like many struggling with mental illness in the Virgin Islands, police had arrested Tronchin several times for minor offenses and property crimes.
Unresolved cases
There are still at least 38 missing people whose cases remain unresolved in the Virgin Islands, including Stanfield Dumas, 70, who was reported missing by family members just over a year ago on May 16. Investigators believe Dumas may have fallen off a cliff while fishing on the West End of St. Thomas, and the U.S. Coast Guard searched for him unsuccessfully.
Warren Thomas, 75, was last seen on St. Thomas in March 2020, and family members are asking for anyone with information about his disappearance to contact police.
Michael Emmanuel, 80, has been missing on St. Croix since Feb. 19, and there is a $3,200 cash reward for information about his disappearance.
British boater Sarm Joan Lillian Heslop, 41, has been missing from St. John for two months, after she was reported missing on March 8 by boyfriend Ryan Bane, captain of the 47-foot catamaran Siren Song. Friends recently announced a $10,000 reward for information about her whereabouts.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of missing persons is urged to call 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211 or Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.