ST. CROIX — It’s official: Due to the global coronavirus pandemic, the celebration of the 69th annual Crucian Christmas Festival will be a virtual experience.
Division of Festivals Director Ian Turnbull, however, says he and his team at the Tourism Department are still excited about their presentation of the upcoming Crucian Christmas Festival.
“Despite this being a virtual festival, we are excited and are sure everyone who participates will be as well,” he said. “We presented a virtual event for St. Thomas Carnival and for St. John in July, but we plan for this one to be bigger, primarily because we’ve had more time to plan and perfect on all the things that people love.”
It was the team’s hope that they could produce in-person events, but with social distancing mandates and an uptick in new coronavirus cases across the nation, Turnbull said he believes it was a great idea to have continued planning for a virtual celebration. “We certainly did not want to be responsible for any major outbreaks among our people or those who come to visit,” Turnbull said. “We love to party, but playing it safe this year will ensure that we are all here to party another day.”
The energy, culture and history of St. Croix’ festival will be ever-present during the weeks-long series of virtual events, Turnbull said. “It’s going to be a great time as we meet the mandates of education and exposure to our culture, even if it is virtual. We are incorporating our mocko jumbies, masqueraders and the schedule of events sponsored by Division of Festival and other organizations will make for a dynamic time on St. Croix, despite the restrictions.”
One of the big draws for the festival has always been the nights in the village, so this year there will be three virtual village nights: Soca Night, Reggae Night and Cultural Night. “We are going to release the village line up very soon, but for now I can just say that everyone is going to love it,” Turnbull said.
While events like the village nights, food fair and j’ouvert managed to make the schedule in a virtual form, other events like the Festival Queen Show, Prince and Princess Show and the Calypso Monarch Competitions have been cancelled this year. Turnbull said they could not find contestants interested competing in virtual competitions. In addition, they realized that working out the logistics of such shows would be challenging.
“We just could not do it and doing nonvirtual was not an option at this time,” Turnbull said. “While other islands like maybe St. Kitts or St. Lucia are independent and may be able to shut down their borders ahead of having an in-person festival, we are a part of the United States and can not close our borders.”
Turnbull said reigning royalty will continue their reign for another year.
This year’s festival scheduled begins on Dec. 11 with a Virtual Tree Lighting in Limpricht Park, hosted by the Crucian Cultural Group. The organization’s president, Vivian Fludd, said they will be broadcasting the tree lighting on as many platforms as possible to give everyone an opportunity to enjoy it.
“This will be the biggest of the events we are having for the season and our theme ‘A Crucian Chandelier of Lights,’ will hopefully raise some spirits in the community because this has been a tough year,” she said.
Because of coronavirus considerations, Fludd said the park may not be open to the public, so there will be no intricate decorations this year. “It’s just going to be the lights. People don’t have to come into the park to see the lights. They can see from outside or across the street,” she said. “But it is also really symbolic. In a year like we’ve had, we see the lights as a symbol of hope and a reminder that we are resilient and there is light at the end of every tunnel.”
Crucian Cultural Group will also present its mobile lantern parade, a historical dialogue and cultural food demonstrations. Among other highlights of the festival, Turbull said everyone should get ready for Drive for Drive, Culinary Showcase, Capri Curves Fitness and the Jou-virtual virtual j’ouvert.
“We want people to feel like they are really coming down the road. The energy for this virtual j’ouvert is going to be insane,” he said. Shamari Haynes, assistant director for the Division of Festival on St. Croix, said while some residents and people who planned to visit St. Croix for this year’s festival are disappointed, they are all also very understanding of the reasons the festival has to be virtual.
“This is a life of new normalcy for all of us, things are changing almost daily. People want to have a good time, but they also realized the risks associated with mass gatherings,” he said. “The energy on the feedback has been great and we have received a tremendous amount of support from the community.” Turnbull said the Festivals Division is focused on perfecting on the virtual product and making a name for the territory.
“We have three festivals, which is a very advantageous position for us to be in versus other locations,” he said. “We’ve gotten it right each time and artists and potential visitors are paying attention. We’ve expanded our reach so that people can chose to come in December, April or July and enjoy our culture and we will promise a great time every time.”