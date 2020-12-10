ST. CROIX — The first official event of the Crucian Christmas Festival will take place Friday. Participants have been busying themselves getting their displays and presentations ready for “Ah Glow in the Park-Crucian Chandelier of Lights.”
The tree lighting, hosted by Crucian Cultural Group, will start the celebration of the 69th annual Crucian Christmas Festival, which this year will primarily be a virtual experience.
Vivian Fludd, president of the cultural group, said there are 13 trees in Peter Limpricht Park on King Street in Christiansted that have been adopted by businesses, nonprofit organizations and government agencies.
“This is our second year doing this particular event and we have a number of new partners on board and we are grateful,” she said. “They have all began decorating their spaces and at the end of it all, I expect it to be just breathtaking and enjoyed by all.”
Colleen Cooke took on the task of decorating the Mutiny Island Vodka trees on her own this past Saturday. She was dwarfed by the towering almond trees as she strung bright-colored jumbo lights around the trunks of the cluster of trees in her area.
“This is a very big job, but this year was really a funky year, so we wanted to just help spread the Christmas spirit around,” she said. “A little bit of normalcy is certainly welcomed and the fact that we can be all be out here doing our little part in this big event for the community makes it all worthwhile.”
Cooke said she hopes that people in the community will be able to drive or walk by the park and be excited to see that the community is nearing the end of a difficult year. She hopes it will give them some enthusiasm as they look forward to the coming year.
Across the park from Mutiny’s tree, a small group of employees from the V.I. Legislature were also hard at work bringing a vision to life in the center of the park. Their tree had blue and white ribbons and lights around the trunk and across some of the branches. There were dozens of blue satin balls and mini legislature seals hanging from the tree while large candy-cane-striped gift boxes were nestled into the roots.
“This is a tree of hope and vision. We want to be able to get through the pandemic without losing anyone else from our community,” said project coordinator Myrna Pickard.
“Our staff had a great time decorating the tree as a team-building activity and we hope the tree is going to bring cheer to the community,” she said.
The program starts at 7 p.m. and the countdown will begin at 8:20 p.m. leading up to the 8:30 p.m. grand lighting.
The program will include storytelling, songs, and live music by the Ten Sleepless Knights’ Six Pack, Liz Combie, Jack Petersen, Colleen Liburd, Felicia Emmanuel, Jamila Harvey Moorhead and others.
“This is going to a be a great event for our community and while only the performers will be allowed in the area of the park during the program, we want families to gather at home and enjoy the presentation,” Fludd said.
Fludd said access to that section of the street and park will be restricted and residents are invited to view the 90-minute ceremony on any of a number of online platforms.
The lights will remain in the park through Jan. 10 and Fludd is hopeful that the program and lights will remind everyone that our community is resilient and willing to make changes.
“We were forced to become creative to bring some semblance of normalcy in this new normal,” she said. “The community has been very excited. We’ve gotten a tremendous amount of support and our main objective is to execute everything that we have planned while keeping everyone safe.
“Once the streets open up at 10 p.m., we want to encourage families to come take a drive into town wearing their madras pajamas and enjoy this new experience in our evolving culture and tradition.” she said.
“This is our time of year to really showcase our culture and spread the warmth of the season throughout the community and we are going to do just that.”
Upcoming Festival events
After Friday’s grand tree lighting ceremony, the Crucian Christmas Festival will take a weeklong break until Dec. 18, when two events are scheduled.
The Crucian Cultural Group will hold a mobile lantern parade, a no-contact alternative to the lantern street parade held last year. Instead of being on foot, participants will take part in a motorcade.
Also being held on Dec. 18 is the Mocko Jumbie Masquerade Dialogue.
For more information on this year’s festival and a complete calendar of events, visit www.usvifestivals.vi.