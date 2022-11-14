In early 2020, the newly created Division of Festivals was fresh from putting on a grand Crucian Christmas Festival when the world grounded to a halt over crowd mandates as a result of the pandemic. It meant that the following April, Carnival on St. Thomas and Fourth of July Festival on St. John — and later the Crucian Festival — had to be held virtually.
“This is the first post-pandemic festival and we are excited to see all of their events in their full glory,” Division of Festivals Director Ian Turnbull said. “We are all looking forward to the pageantry, performances, food fair, the monarch shows and everything else we have grown so accustomed to.”
This year’s theme is “Reflections of Culture, Music, Mas and Revelry for St. Croix Festival 2022-2023,” and activities will span the calendar now through January 8, 2023.
In addition to the core festival like the pageants, calypso competitions, food fair, parades and tramps, Turnbull said events to include the St. Croix Farmer’s in Action’s Coconut Festival and the La Reine Chicken Shack Coquito Festival will be included and add to the list of things to do on island.
The division will also partner with other groups to present “Look Jam.”
“This is another new attraction it is a multi-event attraction. We will have five events over a few days, mostly day parties that people can enjoy if they don’t want to wait until the village nights for entertainment,” Turnbull said.
Festival Village — This year’s Festival Village is being named in honor of talented singer, songwriter and producer Alwyn “Daddy Jones” Baptiste. Gates open Dec. 30 through Jan. 7, 2023 in Frederiksted.
There will be nightly entertainment from 7 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. featuring bands and dee jays to include Patrice Roberts, Nyla Blackman, Kes, VIO and more. There will be about 28 vendors serving up some of the best in foods from St. Croix and across the Caribbean.
Food Fair — Shamari Haynes, division assistant director, said the food fair vendors will take up all of the Strand Street area from the Clock Tower southward into the Verne Richards Veterans Park area on the waterfront. The fair usually features about 30 vendors and will easily be doubled this year.
“This is going to be a nice big food fair with all of our great local food taking center stage along with great entertainment,” he said. “We are, however, also incorporating jewelry makers, apparel, crafts and more along with food trucks into the fair to make it bigger and better and possibly one of the biggest crowd draw for the season.”
J’ouvert — Top international and local bands are expected to take part, and Haynes said it will be a great outlet those unable to enjoy it over the past years.
“Because of COVID people really did not have an opportunity to free up themselves and really enjoy themselves,” he said. “This J’ouvert, they can really enjoy it, wear whatever, do whatever and just be free in their element.”
Parade marshals — WTJX and its staff, which over the years have brought festival and carnival live to audiences at home, will be honored as grand marshals of the Adults Parade. The St. Croix Majorettes will be honored as the Children’s Parade grand marshal.
Honorees at Cultural Night in the Village and the Cultural Food Fair will be announced soon.
Haynes said V.I. Police has been playing an integral part in the planning of the events to ensure safety and security is not overlooked.
They recently announced that vendor applications for the Children and Adults parades are available V.I. Police’s Records Bureau in Mars Hill Frederiksted and will be accepted from 9 am. to 3 p.m. on Friday.
Calypso competition: Officials are still accepting participants for the Soca Monarch Competition. Anyone interested can contact event chairperson Alvin Burke Jr.
For details visit www.usvifestivals.vi