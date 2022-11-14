In early 2020, the newly created Division of Festivals was fresh from putting on a grand Crucian Christmas Festival when the world grounded to a halt over crowd mandates as a result of the pandemic. It meant that the following April, Carnival on St. Thomas and Fourth of July Festival on St. John — and later the Crucian Festival — had to be held virtually.

“This is the first post-pandemic festival and we are excited to see all of their events in their full glory,” Division of Festivals Director Ian Turnbull said. “We are all looking forward to the pageantry, performances, food fair, the monarch shows and everything else we have grown so accustomed to.”