The Federal Emergency Management Agency has announced the appointment of St. Croix native Kristen Hodge to serve as director for U.S. Virgin Islands Joint Recovery Office.
Hodge, who has an 18-year tenure with FEMA, will focus on the territory’s priorities to repair and rebuild its infrastructure with a focus on equity for a recovery that benefits the whole community, the agency said in a news release Monday. “I look forward to collaborating with FEMA’s partners in the territory to continue marking milestones toward building smarter and stronger with an equitable approach for a culture of resilience to benefit Virgin Islanders for numerous generations,” said Hodge, who took the helm of the agency’s field office Monday. Hodge has worked with FEMA as a disaster assistance employee-reservist for 18 years in public assistance, deploying to more than 35 disasters, including 9-11 in New York.
She has also supported recovery efforts for numerous storms such as Katrina in Louisiana, Sandy in New Jersey, Georges in Puerto Rico, as well as Irma and Maria in the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.
In 2013, Hodge accepted a Cadre of On-Call Response/Recovery Employee position in the territory and later served as the public assistance branch chief for the New Jersey Sandy Closeout Office from 2016 to 2020, according to the statement.
Hodge, the release stated, returned to St. Croix in 2020 to serve as the Infrastructure Branch Director in the U.S. Virgin Islands Recovery Office.
” and “her experience with FEMA’s Public Assistance Program will support the development of projects to rebuild housing communities, medical facilities, the power grid, schools, roads and public buildings with an emphasis on mitigation measures to strengthen a legacy of resilience in the territory.”
Hodge pledged to do her part to help the territory with its post-recovery work.
“It is great to be back home to be closer to family and friends and because of the sense of community we have in the USVI,” she said. “And, I want to do my part to try and help the USVI build back better and stronger to recover from the effects of Irma and Maria by, which will make the lives of all Virgin Islanders better for generations to come.”