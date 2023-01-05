ST. CROIX – In the pre-dawn hours Wednesday hundreds of people tramped through downtown Christiansted enjoying the Crucian Rican Breakfast and Tramp that celebrates the cultures and traditions of St. Croix and Puerto Rico.

They danced to the sweet sounds of quelbe from Stanley and the Ten Sleepless Knights, which took to the streets in celebration of the event normally held on Three Kings Day. As the day this year falls on the same day as the Children’s Parade, it was held two days early.