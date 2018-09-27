The official start of tourism season in the territory is Oct. 1, and government officials say the season — at least as counted by cruise ships at local piers — is going to be a good one.
The West Indian Co. has released a schedule of planned cruise ship arrivals for the period from Oct. 1 to Sept. 30, 2019.
According to the schedule — and a similar schedule available from the Virgin Islands Port Authority — the territory will see 551 port calls during that period, an average of three cruise ship calls every two days.
It’s difficult to compare year-to-year port calls, in part because the V.I. Bureau of Economic Research bases its reporting on the annual year, while the cruise season straddles two years. However, in the calendar year 2016, the last hurricane-free season, the territory saw 569 port calls, according to the bureau’s figures.
The number of 2018 cruise ship calls thus represents both an increase and a decrease, based on the figures.
The territory is rebounding and cruise ship calls will increase by 70 percent over the storm-interrupted season, according to the schedule.
Only 325 cruise ship calls were made during the calendar year 2017.
However, the 2018 season also represents a 3 percent decrease from the last comparable season in 2016, in keeping with a long-term trend of slight year-to-year declines stretching back to 2014, when the territory recorded 615 cruise ship visits.
For the peak season, roughly between Nov. 1 and March 31, the territory will see 349 cruise calls.
On Feb. 5, the territory will see seven cruise ship calls in a single day: six on St. Thomas, and one on St. Croix.
As with past years, St. Thomas contributes the overwhelming majority of cruise ship traffic in the territory. The Ann E. Abramson Pier on St. Croix is expected to receive at least 33 cruise ship calls between Oct. 1 and August 2019. The Abramson pier schedule, maintained by the V.I. Port Authority, does not yet list September 2019 calls.
All told, St. Croix accounts for just 6 percent of the territory’s total cruise ship traffic.
Looking forward
The rebound is welcome news, said WICO Executive Director Clifford Graham.
“It’s nice to see we’re back to our pre-hurricane numbers,” he said.
Graham also pointed to government-led initiatives which could potentially the boost number of calls. For example, the territory can only accommodate larger Oasis-class vessels one at a time — on the north side of the Crown Bay facility — until the channel and turning basin serving the WICO dock is dredged, as well as the channel leading to Crown Bay.
For WICO both the channel and the turning basin — the large stretch of water off the pier that is deep enough for large ships to navigate — are parts of an interchangeable whole, Graham said.
“It’s super important as we dredge that we look to both, more than one,” he said.
Even with the dredging in place, more pier space will be required before the territory can begin to compete seriously with other cruise ship destinations, Graham said. Bigger ships mean longer ships, which in turn means less space to accommodate more ships at once, Graham said.
“We have to seriously consider alternative berthing in this district,” he said.
The other large indicator for cruise ship success is the timeframe — ship passengers tend to spend more earlier in their trips — Graham said. More cruise ships have relocated to home ports in the U.S. mainland in the years following the Sep. 11 attacks, which means cruise ship passengers typically arrive in the territory later in their itineraries, when big ticket purchases have already been made at other ports, Graham said.
Cruise ship passengers are a critical component of the tourism sector, which in turn drives local economy, said Donnie Dorsett, a senior policy analyst for the Bureau of Economic Research.
“Cruise ship passengers are the largest part of our total visitor arrivals,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.