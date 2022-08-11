A cruise ship employee jailed on rape charges for nearly three years has been found not guilty by a federal jury, and was finally able to return to the Philippines and reunite with his family with help from the local Filipino community and those who worked on his case, his attorney said Friday.
Louie Ison Mangampat, 40, a citizen of the Philippines, was working aboard the Celebrity Equinox when he was initially arrested in September 2019 and charged with aggravated sexual abuse by force. A hate crime charge was added in November, charging Mangampat with willfully causing bodily injury “because of the actual or perceived sexual orientation” of the alleged victim.
Mangampat was held without bail at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico, and his trial was repeatedly delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jurors returned a verdict of not guilty on July 29, following a four-day trial in U.S. District Court on St. Thomas.
“After waiting nearly three years for trial, a jury unanimously acquitted Mr. Mangampat of all charges,” said Assistant Federal Public Defender Melanie Lark Turnbull, who represented Mangampat.
“On the evening of July 29th, Mr. Mangampat was finally released. But as a native of the Philippines, he was left without recourse. His family fell into poverty as a result of his lengthy incarceration. He had not seen his wife or two minor sons in four years. Yet, upon his release, the federal government did nothing to secure him a flight back home,” Turnbull added. “Due to the many delays in his case, his passport expired and his visa was cancelled leaving him without documentation.”
Despite having been found innocent, Mangampat was left stranded in a foreign country without the financial means to return to his family.
“Thankfully, because of the generosity of the local Filipino community and those who had come to know him during the pendency of his case, we were able to secure him a hotel for four days and flight back to Manila, Philippines. He arrived there on Thursday, August 4th and was reunited with his wife and children. We are pleased that Mr. Mangampat was rightfully acquitted and wish him well as he begins the difficult tasks of reintegration and moving forward with his life,” Turnbull said.
Turnbull said there was a lack of evidence to support the charges and the claimed conduct occurred at sea, outside the United States, but prosecutors persisted in pursuing the case, leaving Mangampat jailed while his wife and sons in the Philippines had to survive without his income.
Mangampat’s DNA was found on the complainant’s breast and perineal area, “but at all times Mr. Mangampat has maintained his innocence and that it was consensual,” Turnbull said.
After hearing four days of testimony, “the jury returned their verdict in accordance with the evidence that was presented at trial, and I believe the jury got it right,” Turnbull said. “There just was no supporting evidence to any forcible rape occurring on that day.”
The case began at around 4 a.m. on Sept. 25, 2019, a day after the ship had left Florida for St. Thomas. A female ship employee reported that after a group of employees gathered to socialize, Mangampat cornered her in a bathroom and raped her, according to an affidavit filed by a special agent with the FBI.
Other crew members immediately brought the woman to the ship’s medical unit for a physical examination, and a doctor noted the victim “identifies as a lesbian and had never had sexual intercourse with a male prior to this incident.”
V.I. Police and FBI agents gathered evidence from the ship when it docked at Crown Bay Marina, including a rape kit from the victim, and a blood sample taken from Mangampat by the ship’s medical department. Testing determined that Mangampat’s DNA was on the victim’s breast and perineal area, according to court records.
Mangampat initially told ship security that nothing happened between him and the woman, but later said they had consensual sex, according to prosecutors’ trial brief.
After two-and-a-half years in jail, Mangampat pleaded for his trial to go forward in a hand-written letter to the court on Feb. 18.
Mangampat was not able to be with his father when he died on August 6, 2021, and “my mother is old and weak. My wife and my sons are suffering, they need my financial support,” he wrote.
Assistant U.S. Attorney General Everard Potter appeared for the prosecution. U.S. Attorney Delia Smith did not respond to requests for comment from The Daily News.
