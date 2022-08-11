A cruise ship employee jailed on rape charges for nearly three years has been found not guilty by a federal jury, and was finally able to return to the Philippines and reunite with his family with help from the local Filipino community and those who worked on his case, his attorney said Friday.

Louie Ison Mangampat, 40, a citizen of the Philippines, was working aboard the Celebrity Equinox when he was initially arrested in September 2019 and charged with aggravated sexual abuse by force. A hate crime charge was added in November, charging Mangampat with willfully causing bodily injury “because of the actual or perceived sexual orientation” of the alleged victim.

- Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.