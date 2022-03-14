ST. THOMAS — The Virgin Islands is continuing to deny entry to cruise ships with a high COVID positivity rate even as mandates are being relaxed for vaccinated visitors.
Last week, Sky Princess, a cruise ship operated by Princess Cruises, was scheduled to dock at the West Indies Co. dock in Havensight, but was denied entry for having surpassed the 3% COVID-19 positivity rate threshold, according to local officials.
WICO’s Marine and Cruise Ship Services Director Mark Sabino told The Daily News when reached that the V.I. Health Department makes the determination of whether a ship is denied entry to berth for any pandemic-related reasons, but that ships where “more than 3 percent of crew or passengers are positive, they’ll be denied.”
According to Sabino, there is a rigid process cruise ships wishing to gain entry in the territory must adhere to before arrival. One of those actions, he said, is that each must submit a “Declaration of Health,” whether docked at WICO or the Crown Bay dock operated by the V.I. Port Authority. The process takes off from that point.
Port Authority Public Information Officer Monifa Marrero Brathwaite confirmed that all cruise ships must notify the agency of impending travel and “provide a report of any sick passengers on board — including any passengers that have tested positive for COVID-19.”
The notification, she said, is done through the ship’s agent and the U.S. Coast Guard.
“The ship’s agent and USCG then notify the V.I. Department of Health and the Port Authority. The West Indian Company Ltd. is also notified if the ship was scheduled to berth at their dock in Havensight,” Brathwaite said. “Per the USVI government’s protocol, ships with a 3 percent COVID-19 positivity rate cannot allow their passengers to d isembark.”
While the details of how high the positivity rate was aboard the Sky Princess on March 8 were not released, the cruise ship itself has fallen into the so-called “orange” category used by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention within its color-coding system for high-risk ships. This means reported cases of COVID-19 aboard the ship have met the 3% threshold.
According to the CDC, there is a total of 114 ships participating in its COVID-19 program. Of the 114 ships, 21 are in the orange category, 41 are in the yellow category with reported active COVID-19 cases under the 3 % threshold, and 52 ships are in the green category with no reported active COVID-19 cases aboard.
Brathwaite confirmed the U.S. Virgin Islands also adheres to the color-coding system as established by the CDC.