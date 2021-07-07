ST. THOMAS — Passengers disembarking from the Celebrity Edge signaled that V.I. cruise tourism is off to a good start after a 15-month hiatus.
“It’s absolutely fantastic,” Phil Katrow of Florida said. “In many ways, it’s better than before COVID. It’s like the old school days of cruising.”
Katrow was one of 1,562 passengers and 981 crew members visiting St. Thomas on Tuesday aboard the cruise ship which docked at 10:20 a.m., about 40 minutes early, at the Austin “Babe” Monsanto Marine Terminal in Crown Bay.
Janet and Marc Bojan, two seasoned cruisers with over 50 trips under their belt, were also excited to be back on the boat.
“As long as it was approved, and we knew a vast majority of the people were going to be vaccinated, we felt comfortable going on this cruise,” Marc Bogan said.
Passengers exited the boat in a socially distanced fashion orchestrated by cruise ship personnel. The V.I. Port Authority conducted temperature checks on those disembarking, who were greeted by bamboula dancers with gift bags. Dancing mocko jumbies and live steel pan music also welcomed passengers.
Celebrity Edge passenger Nancy Martin, who is a consultant for Bayer Healthcare, booked the cruise with her husband, Paul, for their 33rd wedding anniversary.
“It’s very clean, and the staff has been excellent,” Martin said, adding that coming from a background in healthcare, she felt safe knowing most passengers were vaccinated. She also approved of the cruise line using contactless technology to reduce human interaction.
According to Martin and other seasoned passengers, cruise staff in the COVID era are more attentive to passengers needs, a way to simplify social distancing by reducing the need for waiting lines and passenger interactions.
Many praised the fact that the ship was not at full capacity, noting it made for a better experience.
“You really get a chance to explore the ship. You’re not fighting a million other people,” Katrow said.
While many wore masks, there were those who chose not to wear them while outside, boarding taxis and interacting with local merchants. Passenger Brian Gunther said they were all made well aware of local COVID-19 protocols.
According to the V.I. Health Department, passengers had to show proof of vaccination or submit a negative COVID test within five days of embarkation and another at the time of boarding at the cruise ship port.
While the return of the cruise ship appeared to go off without a hitch, the Bogans believe there’s still a long way to go before cruising is back to 100% capacity.
“Once the cruise lines go to full capacity, the embarkation will need to be adjusted, otherwise people will be sitting in the sun for hours,” Marc Bogan said.
The Celebrity Edge is one of two cruise ships returning to St. Thomas this month, with Royal Caribbean’s Allure of the Seas scheduled to visit on July 29.