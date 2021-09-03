ST. THOMAS — The West Indian Company Ltd. will welcome cruise ships back in port next week with the arrival of Norwegian Cruise Line’s Norwegian Gem.
“It is an understatement to say that we are elated to now welcome our first ship after more than eighteen months of inactivity,” WICO President and Chief Executive Officer Anthony Ottley said in a released statement.
The Sept. 8 visit, however, isn’t the first time that a cruise ship will be in port. St. Thomas has seen several cruise ships dock at the V.I. Port Authority’s Austin “Babe” Monsanto Marine Terminal in Crown Bay since July 6, and St. Croix had its first cruise ship dock at the Ann Abramson Marine Facility in Frederiksted on Aug. 18.
Tourism Commissioner Joseph Boschulte, who also serves as chairman of the WICO board, praised the return of cruise visitors to the territory, noting it represents a positive step for the V.I. economy.
“Now that there is a path forward for the cruise industry to resume sailing safely, it is significant that we will once again have cruise ships berthed at our port,” Boschulte said.
The Norwegian Gem will sail with 100% of its passengers and crew fully vaccinated — exceeding the territory’s 85% vaccination requirement, according to the statement.
“Since the imposition of the CDC’s March 2020 No Sail order, our team has been working diligently behind the scenes with our cruise partners to provide residents and the business community with the familiar and now reassuring sight of ships at our dock,” Ottley said.
WICO will have signage along the dock to remind visitors to comply with local health and safety COVID-19 protocols. WICO’s security and marine division personnel will also observe all protocols when interacting with passengers and crew.
The agency said that two new ships, MSC’s Seashore and Carnival Cruise Line’s Mardi Gras, are expected to be among the 211 cruise calls scheduled for the upcoming 2022 ship season.
For an updated cruise ship schedule visit www.wico-ltd.com.