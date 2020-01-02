The Sigma Theta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority hosted its Kwanzaa ceremony Saturday in Franklin Powell Sr. Park. Originally scheduled for Dec. 26, the first day of Kwanzaa, the event was postponed due to rain. Three people were honored at the ceremony for their contributions to the community — Delroy “Ital” Anthony, Theodora Moorehead, and Elaine Penn.
Left, Jordyn Powell and Lucille Parsons, honorees Anthony, Moorehead and Penn, Julice Holder, and oboist Nancy Liburd enjoy the event.
