More than five long years after the Cruz Bay playground suffered damage during the 2017 hurricane season, brand new playground equipment was put to the test by more than 100 children at the official opening Saturday morning. The event was marked by a heartfelt speech delivered by Friends of Virgin Islands National Park Executive Director Tonia Lovejoy, performances by moko jumbie Yisrael Petersen and the Dynamic Dancers, a ribbon cutting, and free popsicles courtesy of Irie Pops. Children swung, spun, and slid across the various play structures with smiles of excitement.
The next phases of the project will address additional landscaping and the addition of shade and lighting, along with the construction of a replica of the original Cruz Bay customs house and the first ranger station.