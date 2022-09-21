More than five years after hurricanes Irma and Maria damaged the Cruz Bay playground adjacent to the Virgin Islands National Park visitors center, construction of a new playground is set to begin Oct. 1 with an expected completion by the end of this year.
The effort was initially launched in 2018 with the Friends of Virgin Islands National Park’s offer to replace the damaged fence, and the project soon snowballed into a complete rebuild. Community meetings were held to discuss design elements, and a 2021 $350,000 donation by Dr. Steven Paul and his wife, Jann, kicked off a matching campaign by the Friends.
Many players have been involved, as the playground is owned by the National Park Service and leased by the V.I. Sports, Parks, and Recreation Department. Once construction is complete, the playground will be managed by Sports, Parks, and Recreation under a special use permit, according to a Friends press release.
“Partnering with Friends, SPR, and our broader community is a great step in shared stewardship,” said National Park Superintendent Nigel Fields in the Friends press release. “Having a safe, engaging, and accessible space for children to play is important to all who visit the park. More than a playground, this is a space for children to learn about the history and nature of their island while having a ton of fun.”
The playground will feature a “ridgetop to reef” theme that integrates natural landscape, cultural history, community meeting areas, and play structures with multiple opportunities for learning. The centrally located playground is a well-established play area for island youth.
“Projects like this depend on a wide range of members of our community and the National Park Service sharing a collective passion to give our children a place to be just that — children,” said Friends Executive Director Tonia Lovejoy. “Much of the open play space for children in Cruz Bay was lost as a result of the hurricanes, making the reconstruction and completion of the playground even more important.”
Donations from more than 100 individuals and businesses added to the Pauls’ initial gift to fund phase one’s price tag of $800,000. The first phase will include demolition, grading, and ground surface preparation, and playground equipment purchase and installation. The project’s second phase, which is not yet fully funded, is slated to begin in early 2023 and will include landscaping, shade structures, a replica of the historic Cruz Bay customs house, additional seating, and a restroom renovation.
Contributors to the design process included Barefoot Design Group, GT Construction, Kurt Marsh, Jr., Chelsea Baranowski, and Melissa Wilson. J. Benton Construction has been contracted by the Friends to manage and construct the playground.
Design of the playground includes a large playhouse for children 6 to 12 years old, a small playhouse for children up to 5 years old, a large swing set, a Supernova rotating balancing ring, and a toddler swing set carousel. David and Rhonda McCay have donated a Gary Lee Price sculpture of three children playing.
Trees and plants selected for the playground are native and shade-bearing, and landscaping will include interpretive signage along pathways and in the playground. Native plants for the project are being propagated by Eleanor Gibney and the Friends trail crew. Alfredo’s Landscaping will assist with the planting.