Members of the Committee on Culture, Historic Preservation and Aging voted favorably last month for a bill honoring fallen soldiers who lost their lives while serving in the U.S. Armed Forces. Bill No. 33-0127 calls for naming the Cruz Bay roundabout “The Veterans Circle,” and appropriating $20,000 to the Virgin Islands Council on the Arts to commission a monument in memory of the veterans.
Two St. Johnians have died in combat, said Harry Daniel of the American Legion Viggo E. Sewer Post 131. The American Legion Post’s namesake was the first to die in combat in the Korean War, and Kendall George was killed in Vietnam.
