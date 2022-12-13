Festival

Jaye Ramos pours sample cups of Lexi’s Coquito at the 2017 Coquito Festival at La Reine Chicken Shack on St. Croix.

 Daily News file photo

ST. CROIX — Its name may translate to little coconut, but the Coquito Festival is anything but as its known to draw hundreds to La Reine Chicken Shack. Now in its 13th year, the cream coconut concoction has become as traditional locally as eggnog during the holiday season.

The tropical holiday drink has its origin in Puerto Rico with the main ingredients including both evaporated milk and condensed milk, cream of coconut, spices — egg yolk in some variations — and of course, rum. It has been a Christmas holiday tradition for decades, and a popular staple at parties. In Spanish, the word coquito means “little coconut.”