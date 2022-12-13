ST. CROIX — Its name may translate to little coconut, but the Coquito Festival is anything but as its known to draw hundreds to La Reine Chicken Shack. Now in its 13th year, the cream coconut concoction has become as traditional locally as eggnog during the holiday season.
The tropical holiday drink has its origin in Puerto Rico with the main ingredients including both evaporated milk and condensed milk, cream of coconut, spices — egg yolk in some variations — and of course, rum. It has been a Christmas holiday tradition for decades, and a popular staple at parties. In Spanish, the word coquito means “little coconut.”
This Saturday, vendors — and coquito aficionados — will gather from noon to midnight at the La Reine Chicken Shack, which has sponsored the event over the years with a bit of Christmas in between. Reggae-dancehall, soca, quelbe and Christmas tunes will be served up and Santa will make an appearance, via fire truck, to distribute gifts to children.
Angel Diaz, co-owner of La Reine Chicken Shack, said he is excited about this year’s event, noting that “because of COVID, we didn’t have the event for two years and we are all just really happy that the pandemic is over, and we can get back to all the things that we love about living here and celebrating our culture.”
Diaz said the event is highly anticipated because of its competitive but festive feeling, and the variety of coquito, including pistachio, that will be on sale. He said there are some return competitors along with news ones for the coquito contest. The winner gets bragging rights as the best coquito maker.
“We welcome everybody to be a part of this, it is essentially a win-win for everyone and our way to thank the community for its support over the year,” he said. “We have Santa for the children from babies to 12 years old — and we thank all of our community supporters for helping us with the gifts.”
A panel of judges will make the selection of the best coquito based on a number of things, including the taste and the decoration of bottle. Attendees can get to stock up the creamy concoction for the rest of the holiday season through Three Kings Day.
“We don’t charge anyone to enter the competition and even if they are not a winner in the competition, they have still gained because they were able to have a location to sell as much coquito as they can that day,” Diaz said.
The Chicken Shack will also be serving up its regular Saturday menu throughout the day.
Entertainment for the day will start with quelbe masters Stanley and The Ten Sleepless Knights. and continue with dee-jay music by Unlimited Sounds. Also, Vio International will certainly get people jumping up with many of their past Road Mmarch hits. And Crucian and reggae-dancehall artist Cruz Rock will also perform.
Coquito Festival competitors and vendors are asked to meet at 7 tonight at Chicken Shack. Festival rules will be discussed.