St. Croix Career and Technical Education Center faculty joined 190 students Monday in a processional to kick off the 28th annual Certification Ceremony, after preparing them for jobs in a variety of career tracks including cosmetology, health care, auto mechanic and computer engineering.
Bedecked in white shirts matched with either black skirts or slacks, the students slowly marched in the procession — a few did a happy dance — as they made their way through the sprung gym at Central High School. Once seated, they heard from various dignitaries including keynote speaker, Sen. Javan James, and their principal, Vincent Gordon Jr.
Gordon welcomed the principals of Education Complex and Central High as well as former CTEC Principal Roy Pemberton seated on the dais. He also took a moment to thank CTEC teacher, Gregory Christian, and his computer engineering students for setting up QR codes at the entrance of the gym so that the honorees could share via cellphones with family members to view the ceremony in real time.
In brief remarks, his message to the honorees was simple: “Continue to rise on becoming better version of yourselves.”
Of the 190 students, eight received honors for the highest grades.
Eduation Commissioner Dionne Wells-Hedrington, represented by Deputy Commissioner Renee Charleswell, was among the first to congratulate the honorees, joining others who watched the certification ceremony live on both the Facebook pages of CTEC and the Education Department.
“Congratulations to all the phenomenal graduates,” she wrote in an online post.
Charleswell told the students that Monday’s ceremony “marks a momentous occasion in your life — please note there will be many more.”
There will be “setbacks” and “comebacks,” she said, adding that with each challenge or setback “get up, brush it off, shake it off.”
“Have confidence in your abilities, and never let anyone else tell you what you can and cannot do,” she said before encouraging graduates to “do what’s right when it’s not easy” and to remember to “give back.”
“Giving back is one of the most rewarding things you can do,” she said.
Senate President Novelle E. Francis Jr., during brief remarks, said he was bringing congratulations on behalf of the 35th Legislature as well as Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. and Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach, who along with Wells-Hedrington was absent from the in-person ceremony. He also took time to pay homage to Pemberton, a former teacher, for “molding so many of us.”
Francis said he was “impressed with the number of students” receiving certificates, before pointing out that it “sends a message to the workforce that there are skilled men and women in the community” who can be tapped for jobs.
James, a third-term senator who prior to being elected worked as an assistant in Francis’ office during the 32nd and 33rd Legislatures, encouraged students to surround themselves with mentors.
He also encouraged the honorees to continue seeking opportunities to grow.
“Learning doesn’t stop here today,” he said.