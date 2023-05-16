St. Croix Career and Technical Education Center faculty joined 190 students Monday in a processional to kick off the 28th annual Certification Ceremony, after preparing them for jobs in a variety of career tracks including cosmetology, health care, auto mechanic and computer engineering.

Bedecked in white shirts matched with either black skirts or slacks, the students slowly marched in the procession — a few did a happy dance — as they made their way through the sprung gym at Central High School. Once seated, they heard from various dignitaries including keynote speaker, Sen. Javan James, and their principal, Vincent Gordon Jr.