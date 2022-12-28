ST. JOHN — First, the 2017 hurricanes wreaked havoc at Annaberg, putting a pause on longstanding cultural demonstrations at the historic site. Then, just as demonstrations began to resume, the pandemic shut down the outreach. Now, with these stops and starts in the past, Olivia Christian and Charles “Do Good” Jackson have resumed their posts at the island’s most complete and accessible sugar plantation ruins, breathing life into the visitor experience.

Inside the cookhouse, whose chimney collapsed during Irma and was later rebuilt, Christian demonstrates cooking methods for an array of local dishes like saltfish and dumpling, red peas soup, and kallaloo. There is no running water or electricity at the cookhouse, so Christian cooks over a charcoal fire, much like those who were enslaved at the site hundreds of years ago would have done.