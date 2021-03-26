Workers installing fiber optic cable for AT&T cut a crucial Viya data line Thursday, leaving Viya customers district-wide without internet, cellphone service or TV, according to Viya Chief Commercial Officer Ricardo Ariza.
It took seven hours for Viya to restore approximately 90% of service, and Ariza said Thursday evening that workers are “checking every node,” to ensure every customer has been reconnected.
Ariza said it’s the third time in six months that crews trenching roads for AT&T cable installation have severed a Viya line, and it’s been frustrating for Viya to respond to the outages, which have a major impact on customers.
The Daily News was unable to reach a representative from AT&T for comment by press time.
Scores of Viya customers took to social media Thursday morning to figure out why all service had suddenly cut out, which caused lengthy interruptions for a variety of business and government meetings, and even customer service lines were down.
Viya has protocols to prevent such outages, Ariza said, such as having Viya workers notified so they can be on site when AT&T crews are working near Viya lines. But despite those precautions, the accidents have kept happening, and Ariza said Viya is doing its best to keep service connected through the ongoing installation.
The situation was particularly ill-timed, Ariza said, as Viya had just announced the launch of 1gig internet service.
Customers were frustrated and angry Thursday, and “of course they have the right,” Aziza said, but “our customers are really, really loyal,” and he thanked everyone affected for their patience during restoration efforts.
The trenching work on Mafolie Hill road on St. Thomas comes after completion of the long-awaited repair to a landslide that left only one lane accessible for months, and has caused another round of traffic delays on the busy road.
While trenching on Mafolie was expected to be complete by Wednesday, the V.I. Public Works Department announced Thursday that the contractor has had difficulties and as a result the work has been extended to Saturday.