Local government agencies have suffered serious cybercrime attacks in recent years, and At-Large Sen. Angel Bolques Jr. said the government needs to be more proactive in preventing attacks on public and private digital information.
The comments came during a recent hearing of the 35th Legislature’s Committee on Homeland Security, Justice, and Public Safety, where Bolques questioned Acting V.I. Attorney General Carol Thomas-Jacobs about whether the department has any active cybercrime cases.
“We collaborate with VIPD and their Economic Crime Unit on many of these white-collar crimes. If it’s a cybercrime, whatever the nature of the white-collar crime, our white-collar prosecutor will handle it,” Thomas-Jacobs said.
“Would you see the value of creating a cybercrimes unit in the Department of Justice, do you think it is needed?” Bolques asked.
Thomas-Jacobs said the department’s regular assistant attorneys general “also handle cybercrime,” and it’s unclear whether there are resources available for a specialized division. “We’ll have to make an assessment to do that, to ensure it’s a viable option, rather than using what we have right now.”
“Well, the world is changing and we’re starting to see a lot of issues in the world of technology. And as we step forward into technology here as a government, as a society, we’re going to have to be able to put the parameters in place to protect information and data. And in my opinion at least, I believe that’s something that should be structured and implemented in the department,” Bolques said.
“And that is something that we can explore,” Thomas-Jacobs said.
The Virgin Islands government has already experienced a range of different cybercrime attacks on various departments, including the V.I. Police Department, Office of the Lieutenant Governor, V.I. Port Authority, and the V.I. Water and Power Authority, which lost over $2 million to an email scam in 2018.
In a phone interview with The Daily News, following Tuesday’s meeting, Bolques said the government needs to consider how best to protect sensitive data from future attacks.
“There’s no sign of it slowing down, and data leaks could result in identity theft,” Bolques said.
The territory’s cybersecurity could be improved, “and I don’t want us to wait until something else happens,” he said.
V.I. Police Commissioner Ray Martinez on Aug. 5, called a press conference to explain the presence of FBI employees at the Office of Management and Budget, after rumors began to spread about a possible criminal investigation.
Martinez said OMB Director Jenifer O’Neal had requested the assistance of FBI digital forensic investigators who traveled to the territory from Puerto Rico to determine if there had been a data breach.
“The reason that this was asked is simply because back in May of this year, VIPD uncovered a number of covert monitoring devices in several government agencies. We are still investigating those devices, some have been sent for digital analysis and others will be turned over to some of our federal partners for continued investigations,” Martinez said at the time.
Later, in response to questions from The Daily News, Martinez said that “more than 12 devices in more than five government offices were discovered.”
Police declined then to provide additional details, including which government offices the devices were found in. It’s also unclear whether the devices were external recording equipment only, or if they were capable of tapping into the government’s computer network.
Martinez also said back then that police are working to determine the source of the devices and their purpose, and the devices found so far have been disabled.
“When we started looking at this investigation, we didn’t expect to find the things that we did. We didn’t expect to walk into government offices and uncover covert monitoring devices, devices that could be utilized for audio and/or video,” he said, adding that police will “continue to be as transparent as possible.”
Martinez, however, has not provided any updates since the press conference six months ago.
Police also have not said whether members of the public should be concerned their private information may have been leaked.
Cybersecurity is a global concern, and nearly every aspect of everyday life — from education, to banking, to health care — now has some digital imprint.
“The pandemic forced us to operate virtually, even to conducting court cases virtually, telehealth. All of these things are being done virtually because we couldn’t go outside, and now they’re becoming common norms for us, and now we need to ensure the proper parameters are in place to protect data and identities,” Bolques said.