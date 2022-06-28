A cyclist was injured on St. Thomas Sunday after colliding with a truck on Moravian Highway, according to V.I. Police.
The incident occurred at 6:04 p.m., when a blue GMC Canyon driven by a 60-year-old man was headed east in the right turning lane, and “a yellow cycle was traveling westward on Moravian highway towards the China man hill intersection,” according to information from police spokesman Glen Dratte.
The blue truck made a right turn, and “the cycle struck the left side of the bed over the rear wheel,” according to police.
The cyclist “went airborne,” and came to rest approximately 40 feet away from the crash, according to police.
The cyclist was transported to Schneider Hospital for treatment of an apparent hand injury, and possible internal injuries, police said.