ST. CROIX — The Coastal Zone Management Committee approved V.I. Fire Services permit request allowing the demolition of the existing facility and construction of the Charles “Tappy” Seales Fire Station and Multi-Purpose Center which will house both Fire Service and Emergency Medical Services.
“Grove station is our busiest station in the Fire Service St. Croix district,” Fire Service Director Daryl George said. The current firehouse, located in Grove Place, responds to the bulk of St. Croix’s emergency calls.
Because the project is a disaster recovery project, federal review was required before Fire Service could begin constructing what George described as a state-of-the-art facility that “is unique” because it will be “used as a model for other fire stations in the territory.”
Not only will the new “monumental facility” contain Fire Service and Emergency Medical Services, but George said it will also have a police substation.
“It’s the first like it in the territory and we are very excited,” George said.
Committee members agreed the facility was impressive, but had concerns over the land and if it was prone to flooding.
Most of these concerns were fielded by project architect John Woods who said, “We recognize the site was not the most ideal, but it was the only site available for a facility that handles 40 percent of the fire calls in St. Croix. So, it is an essential facility at that site and we just had to make sure we secured it against these environmental factors.”
Some of these factors include a gut that runs adjacent to the property and could flood, or the streets which have experienced flooding in the past.
But George said historically the firehouse “has never really flooded.”
During the impending construction of the new facility, all personnel will be placed in a temporary structure still within Grove place.
“We are going to build that out as soon as we get an OK and move the guys in there. The chiefs are already in the process of building that facility out. We already got the lease. We are ready to go. Once we build out we will move them up there temporarily until we construct this new station, then we keep a footprint in Grove,” George said.
The expected time-frame for the facility to be completed is by the end of 2023.