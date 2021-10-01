Grapetree Bay Hotel and Villas on St. Croix will continue to rehabilitate its villas, although confusion over paperwork nearly brought the project to a halt.
On Thursday, Grapetree Capital representatives were disappointed to discover that the St. Croix Coastal Zone Management Committee received only a request to allow for two roofs to be built, rather than for the whole project.
Investment group member Josh Sayre provided information on the completed hotel and plans for the villas.
The 45-acre resort, across the bay from the Divi Carina Bay Resort and Casino on St. Croix’s East End, enjoyed its heyday in the late 1960s, but was heavily damaged during Hurricane Hugo in 1989 and remained in a state of disrepair.
Two years ago, Sayre began renovating the main building and hotel rooms, working under a major land use permit that used the existing building plans.
These renovations are complete, and the resort has since reopened to local residents for staycations and to eat at the restaurant.
Now, as Sayre enters the second phase of the project, which includes new villa roofs, some committee members were concerned that he had begun work outside the hotel’s footprint.
“I have a lot of guys who need work, and we’re not hiding anything from inspectors, we need the plans approved to keep everything moving forward,” Sayre said.
CZM Committee members discussed details of the permit process with Sayre and emphasized that communication is a key component moving forward, to ensure the full scope of the project is understood and properly reviewed.
“This is a highly visible project that is important to the people of St. Croix. Make sure you apply for your permits ahead of time,” CZM Director Marlon Hibbert cautioned. During an executive session, committee members sought to clarify the project’s scope, ultimately permitting the full restoration of the villas.
“What you are doing looks good, but the process has to be respected,” St. Croix CZM Chairwoman Masserae Sprauve-Webster said.
Diageo pond
Committee members also approved a modification to a CZM permit for Diageo USVI to allow for the construction of a lined evaporation pond for the existing wash water treatment system.
The system processes bio-condensate created during rum distilling.
The lined pond will be built in the existing cooling pond located on the St. Croix Renaissance Group property.
The original proposal called for a 10-acre pond, but after a redesign that was met with positive reviews, the pond will now only be 9 acres.