The St. Thomas Coastal Zone Management Committee voted Tuesday to approve a major permit for Universal Concrete LLC to construct a concrete plant and two-story office building on Regis Point.
Located between Krum Bay and Crown Bay at Plot No. 149B Sub Base, the plant would be for processing only, and storage of the concrete and trucks would take place off-site, developers said during the videoconferenced decision hearing.
Committee members Winston Adams, Jawanza Hilaire, Peggy Simmonds and Karl Percell voted unanimously to grant the permit — but emphasized that Universal Concrete would still need to obtain other permits necessary to start construction.
Assistant CZM Director Gregory Richards said staff recommended the application be approved, and confirmed that the revised plan does not include a mechanic shop as initially proposed.
The permit, which is valid for 20 years, also stipulates that the company must ensure its activities do not create a nuisance to the community.
The committee also voted to grant a 20-year permit renewal to Antilles Yachting Services, which is doing business as Island Marine Outfitters at No. 12 Crown Bay. The renewal of the company’s filled submerged land lease does not include any new construction.
WAPA permit request
The committee voted to defer a decision on the V.I. Water and Power Authority’s request for permission “to consolidate all existing permits and all unpermitted features at the Randolph Harley Plant,” on St. Thomas.
WAPA filed the request in May 2018 and modified it in March 2019 to add a proposal for a shoreline bulkhead at the northern end of Krum Bay to construct a pier for boat lifts for rapid response emergency vessels, according to Richards.
Richards said staff reviewed the request and recommend that the committee vote to approve one “master” CZM permit for WAPA’s St. Thomas power plant, which will also help streamline future permitting.
The committee abruptly went into executive session without stating a reason and returned from the closed-door discussion several minutes later.
Percell said the committee went into executive session “to clarify a legal matter,” and members voted unanimously to defer the decision for 30 days.
WAPA Chief Operating Officer Gregory Rhymer said the Authority’s proposal has “been unchanged since 2018,” and “I don’t know what else is needed to review.”
Percell said the information “only came before us today,” and committee members needed more time to read it before taking a vote.
“The decision is made and we’ll live with it and we’ll revisit it in 30 days,” Rhymer said.