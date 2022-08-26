Human Services has proposed the demolition and reconstruction of the Charles Emmanuel School site to provide early childhood education to 300 students, but St. Croix’s Coastal Zone Management committee members were not impressed with the architectural design of the facility.
“What is presented, from what I see, looks like a prison,” CZM Committee Chairwoman Masserae Webster said during Thursday’s public hearing.
Committee member Kai Nielsen agreed with Webster and noted that compared to other school designs the committee has reviewed that this was, “sadly underwhelming.”
“We realize this contractor was able to help you guys secure this grant funding, but we need to source these things up,” Nielsen said.
The reconstruction of the Charles Emmanuel School site would include eight buildings that would hold 15 classrooms or “environments,” two basketball courts and a playground area, along with additional parking, according to Carlos Sanchez of the architectural firm CPH, Inc.
One of the buildings would also double as an emergency shelter for the public, Sanchez added.
Human Services Assistant Commissioner Carla Benjamin told committee members that in order to meet federal grant requirements, Head Start facilities had to have specific square footage based on the number of children in an environment, and a specific number of kitchens and bathrooms for students and staff.
“We are excited about what we were able to come up with, and looking forward to moving out of those buildings that we can no longer occupy. These are going to be state-of-the-art early childhood education environments,” Benjamin said.
In regard to committee members feedback on architectural design, Sanchez said that, “before we do something beautiful, we need to make sure that it is functional and affordable.”
He also noted that the L-shaped design, with the two outermost structures facing the parking lot and the road, would act as a barrier in the event of an active shooter situation.
At the meeting, community member Gerard Emanuel spoke on the importance of keeping the facility named for Charles Emmanuel even as the school is re-purposed for the Head Start facility.
“I think it would be a travesty to lose these valuable monuments that honor some of our great educators,” Emanuel said.
Human Services Commissioner Kimberly Causey-Gomez said a name change has not been discussed, but that the Head Start governing board would take Emanuel’s comment into consideration.
“Even if you purchase the building, we would still have to go in front of the Legislature to do so,” Causey-Gomez said in regard to a name change.
Demolition and reconstruction proposals for the department’s administration building in Anna’s Hope and the Concordia Head Start building were also considered during the meeting.
Webster said that a final decision on the proposals will be made in 30 days at a final hearing. She also reminded the public that anyone with concerns or comments on the projects has seven days to submit a written comment to the CZM office.