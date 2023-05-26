The St. John Coastal Zone Management Committee heard two applications at a virtual meeting on Wednesday for projects rooted in recovery from the 2017 hurricane season.
The first applicant was the V.I. Agriculture Department, which is seeking to build out a temporary office in an empty modular that’s already in place at the department’s Coral Bay headquarters at 11 Estate Carolina. The modular will serve as a temporary office for two Agriculture employees, who are working in a hurricane-damaged structure, while the department works through the Federal Emergency Management Agency process to reconstruct the permanent office. The modular is resting on temporary blocks and “strapped down similar to other modulars throughout the territory,” according Public Works Department’s chief engineer, Tawana Nicholas. The project includes trenching for water and electrical conduit and the placement of a 1,000-gallon above-ground septic holding tank.
St. John CZM Chairman Andrew Penn asked the applicants why it’s taken more than five years after the hurricanes to get the temporary structure online.
“When we got onsite, we discovered the current septic in the old building cannot be used because it’s collapsing, and the main electrical wire from the WAPA pole was running along the ground, so we had to send it back to the engineers in Public Works to make corrections to the plans,” Deputy Agriculture Commissioner Riise Richards said. “We really need to have this site put online because the men are working in deplorable conditions. There’s mold in the roof and I think it’s inhumane. Please give us a favorable consideration. We will do whatever is required to ensure compliance.”
St. John CZM Committee member Brion Morrisette lamented the temporary nature and “plasticity” of the modulars that have replaced several government buildings and offices following the 2017 hurricanes.
“There is a process involved that takes several steps beyond the local government,” said DPW’s Nicholas. “FEMA is involved and there are many milestone gates where we need approvals in order to spend the money. We ask for your continued patience as we try to recover as a territory.”
The second project heard on Wednesday was the National Park Service’s application to rehabilitate two sections of the Salomon Bay Road, one to the northeast of Honeymoon Beach and one to the southwest. The road leads to the Lyne House, an NPS residence on the point between Honeymoon and Salmon beaches.
“The road has embankment failures on the ocean side that threaten its stability and could result in a complete loss of multiple sections of road, requiring total reconstruction to restore access,” said Kim Campo-Allen, Eastern Federal Lands Highway Division Environmental Protection specialist, who stated that a steel plate currently spans one of the road’s failures, while utilities are exposed at the second area of erosion.
The project will involve installation of a mechanically stabilized earth retaining wall at one site, and installation of a rock face trapezoidal rockery wall at the second site. In response to questioning from St. John CZM Committee member Rafe Boulon, Campo-Allen said native stone will be used, and the rockery wall’s facade was chosen with the viewshed in mind.
Campo-Allen said there are known archaeological sites close to, but not at, the two failing sections of roadway, and an archaeological monitor will be present during the work.
Written comments on either project must be submitted to czm@dpnr.vi.gov by Tuesday. A decision meeting is expected in about 30 days.