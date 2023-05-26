The St. John Coastal Zone Management Committee heard two applications at a virtual meeting on Wednesday for projects rooted in recovery from the 2017 hurricane season.

The first applicant was the V.I. Agriculture Department, which is seeking to build out a temporary office in an empty modular that’s already in place at the department’s Coral Bay headquarters at 11 Estate Carolina. The modular will serve as a temporary office for two Agriculture employees, who are working in a hurricane-damaged structure, while the department works through the Federal Emergency Management Agency process to reconstruct the permanent office. The modular is resting on temporary blocks and “strapped down similar to other modulars throughout the territory,” according Public Works Department’s chief engineer, Tawana Nicholas. The project includes trenching for water and electrical conduit and the placement of a 1,000-gallon above-ground septic holding tank.