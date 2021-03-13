ST. THOMAS — Eilin Castillo Montano of the Dominican Republic has been sentenced to 12 months in prison after pleading guilty to illegally re-entering the United States.
According to court documents, Montano was arrested after an Immigration and Customs Enforcement Deportation officer received a tip that he had returned to St. Thomas. ICE officers subsequently spotted him and took him into custody, when he admitted to being in the U.S. illegally.
According to immigration records, Montano was previously deported in April 2016 to the Dominican Republic as a result of a federal conviction in August 2015 for possessing a firearm and a January 2016 Virgin Islands conviction for discharging a firearm.
District Court Judge Robert Molloy sentenced Montano to the year in prison and the case was investigated by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, according to U.S. Attorney Gretchen Shappert.