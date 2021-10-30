ST. CROIX — Parents, and fathers in particular, looking to spend time with their children are invited to a fun day Sunday, part of the Daddy’s Day Out series being held in the territory since May.
The event, scheduled from noon to 6 p.m. at the Agriculture Fair Grounds in Estate Lower Love, will feature an obstacle course and potato sack races, spelling and math competitions, trivia, foot races, tug of war and kickball games.
Daman Lang Sr., 44, who’s been coordinating the events, said he’s been concerned about the increased crime and violence in the community over the years and wanted to do his part to “change the narrative.”
He began the events earlier this year as a way to promote involvement by fathers and create positive male role model interaction for youngsters in the community.
Sunday’s day out marks the third for Lang, a former inmate who acknowledges being in and out of prison for most of his adult life.
According to Lang, he’s seen first-hand the consequences of absent fathers, and he has promised his children to be present in their lives. Lang not only gets to have a fun time with his children, but uses the opportunity for other fathers to do the same with theirs, resulting in the Daddy’s Day Out Series.
“Our children really need their fathers and positive role models as they grow up,” Lang said, adding that he’s already noticed a change.
“Since we did these activities over the months, we saw the bonds and we saw how having a father around can boost a child’s confidence,” he said. “Sometimes they just need someone out there to be proud of them, someone to say ‘good job.’ ”
There is something for every child — and child at heart Sunday.
“We want everyone to come out and have fun while building and strengthening these relationships,” Lang said. “The future of our community depends on how much we invest in our youth today and the guidance we give them to build good character.”
As popularity grows, Lang said he has plans to hold Daddy’s Day Out events in more St. Croix neighborhoods and eventually branch out to St. Thomas as issues of crime and youth delinquency are not isolated to St. Croix.
The movement to turn the community around is gaining community support.
“I really believe that we can make a difference out here and it is going to start with showing the youth that it is better for them to show love and support each other rather than fighting and killing each other,” he said. “We have great community support from business, from the police and even from some neighborhood where we spread this new message.”
To support the movement, contact Lang at 864-626-8236.