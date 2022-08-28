The Virgin Islands Daily News took home the second place Sunshine State Award in Editorial Writing at a ceremony held in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Saturday, according to the Florida chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists.

Daily News Executive Editor Eunice Bedminster received the award for three editorials published in the “Extra!” opinions section.

- Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.