The Virgin Islands Daily News took home the second place Sunshine State Award in Editorial Writing at a ceremony held in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Saturday, according to the Florida chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists.
Daily News Executive Editor Eunice Bedminster received the award for three editorials published in the “Extra!” opinions section.
“Having it both ways?” was published on March 6, 2021, and explored contradictory statements made by Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. about the territory’s financial status, vaccination rates, and pandemic response.
“Honoring frontline workers,” published Sept. 6, urged the community to celebrate frontline pandemic workers on Labor Day, and condemned the widespread online sharing of a photo of a murder victim’s body.
And “Only in the Virgin Islands,” published Dec. 17, critiqued controversial decisions by the Government Employees’ Retirement System board, Human Services Commissioner Kimberley Causey-Gomez, and Education Commissioner Racquel Berry-Benjamin.
The staff of the Miami Herald, circulation of 75,300, received the first place award for editorials on COVID-19 in Florida, and Doug Lyons received the third place award for his editorials in the Palm Beach Post, which has a circulation of 88,231.
The 2022 Sunshine State Awards competition recognized outstanding journalism from calendar year 2021. The Sunshine State Awards are presented in partnership with the National Association of Hispanic Journalists — South Florida Chapter, the National Association of Black Journalists — South Florida Chapter, and NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ Journalists.
