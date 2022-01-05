TORTOLA — Days after Sandi Boyce completed her studies at Valdosta State University in 2016 and returned to the British Virgin Islands with her family, they visited her uncle, Truman Davies, at Old Plantation in Long Look.
While there Boyce, then 36, became curious about the dormant brick oven in the yard where her great-grandmother, Emmalette “Mawlette” Penn, used to bake. She questioned why they didn’t “light it up.”
“‘Oh, that thing hasn’t been lit in over 40 years,’” Boyce recalled being told.
After several tries over the years including around Christmas holidays, the family was recently able to bake and enjoy coconut bread.
Boyce said that she and members of her extended family traditionally gather for Christmas, and that back in 2016 they enjoyed sour sop ice cream made on the spot. They also enjoyed maubi, fruit punch, golden apple and cucumber beverages, along with a large spread of food including fish, chicken and an assortment of ground provisions.
“The oven was the centerpiece of the whole activity — the family ties, the memories surrounding the oven and as they started to seek information and inquiring from others what to do,” Boyce’s father, Philip, said of the gathering, and the conversations leading to getting it working again.
The Boyce patriarch specializes in making drinks from any fruit or vegetable, including avocados, that he can get his hands on.
He added that before the family could use the oven, they discovered that it had a “crack in the top.” Once that was fixed, it had to be cleaned so that the ashes from the burnt wood could get out.
“What you see now, is a product of trial and error. It’s fully well down pat now,” he said of the restored oven.
Phillip Boyce described the property as “A-1,” noting that it still boasts the original house, the outdoor kitchen, outdoor cistern and the oven as the masterpiece.
“I don’t think any of the ovens that are active now are as primed for the property as this one is,” he said. The oven, he said, has added value to the family’s property.
“I don’t think they will sell this quite easily now because of the nostalgia that it brings to the whole family,” he said. “And the neighborhood — they know when we’re getting ready to light that oven because it’s like when bees know honey is around because the flower is blooming. When they see that cleaning up, and they see tents going up, they know there’s going to be baking activity here.”