Some areas of the territory have received more than six inches of rain since Thursday, and intermittent rain is expected to continue falling throughout the week, according to meteorologist Emanuel Rodriguez of the National Weather Service in San Juan.
Rodriguez said that between Thursday night and Sunday afternoon, St. Croix received accumulation between four and five inches and St. John had five to six. St. Thomas had the highest totals with six to seven inches of accumulated precipitation, based on radar information.
Actual rainfall totals recorded at the territory’s airports were not available Sunday evening.
The heavy rain also caused outages on several V.I. Water and Power Authority feeders Sunday morning.
In response to questions from The Daily News, WAPA spokeswoman Shanell Petersen confirmed in an email Sunday night that, “The outage this morning in St. Thomas was a result of the heavy rains resulting in loss of propane and faulty equipment.”
There’s more rain in the forecast, and “what’s happening right now is we have this low pressure developing north of the islands,” Rodriguez said.
The developing low pressure could become a tropical system that may affect Florida, and is expected to pass far north of the Virgin Islands and have no wind effects locally.
But moisture lagging behind the system will affect the islands, and “we’re not expecting it to be as much as we got yesterday, but the potential is going to stay there for receiving more showers,” Rodriguez said.
Rain is expected to increase today and again midweek around Wednesday or Thursday, and the cooler temperatures will be back to normal once the sun breaks through, Rodriguez said.
“Right now, it’s not going to be a very extreme event, it’s just going to be an enhanced period of showers in the area,” but Rodriguez cautioned drivers to avoid any areas of flooding that may occur as rain falls on saturated soil.
“Most of the deaths that we have in the islands is when we have tropical cyclones or these kind of rain events,” and drivers become trapped in their vehicles, Rodriguez said.
He emphasized that if drivers see flooding, “turn around. If you find a closed road, just go back and find an alternative route.”
WAPA customers have been experiencing brief, intermittent outages, and Petersen said in an email late Friday night that an outage earlier that day “was due to a burnt insulator at the pole.”
Petersen said customers are invited to sign up for WAPA text message alerts, and the Authority also communicates through the Everbridge app, Facebook, Twitter, and radio.
“However, the type of communication is dependent on the number of customers impacted, the length of the outage, and the updates received from the department addressing the issue, i.e. linemen or plant personnel,” Petersen wrote. “We are also actively working on syncing the SMS alerts directly to the Authority’s website and to launch a campaign to receive alerts through a free mobile app.”
Friday’s outage update “was delayed due to lag in communication between departments. Solutions are now in place to improve this process moving forward,” she added.”
To report a WAPA outage or sign up for text alerts, visit viwapa.vi.
