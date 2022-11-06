Some areas of the territory have received more than six inches of rain since Thursday, and intermittent rain is expected to continue falling throughout the week, according to meteorologist Emanuel Rodriguez of the National Weather Service in San Juan.

Rodriguez said that between Thursday night and Sunday afternoon, St. Croix received accumulation between four and five inches and St. John had five to six. St. Thomas had the highest totals with six to seven inches of accumulated precipitation, based on radar information.

