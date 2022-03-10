ST. THOMAS — Department of Licensing and Consumer Affairs officials discussed efforts to fight price gouging and profiteering in the Virgin Islands as inflation takes hold of the American economy at a virtual meeting with the public on Wednesday.
Commissioner Richard Evangelista said during the online meeting that the Russian invasion of the Ukraine “has caused quite a quagmire” for the department and confounding the issue is the territory is “still dealing with COVID, supply chain issues are still real, the shortage of staff is still real, and the reluctance of people returning to work from prior to COVID is real.”
The department’s Consumer Affairs Director Matthew Padgett noted that these factors and more have contributed to an “unprecedented increase in fuel prices,” which is dictated by the price of crude oil on the international market.
“This issue really started several months ago with communities that have bounced back from the pandemic we have all been dealing with the last couple years, travel induced, going back to restaurants,” Padgett said. “Before the war waged against Ukraine, we were seeing inflation of about 8 percent,” one of the highest rates seen in the nation since 1982.
The ballooning prices are generally first felt at the pump, where every day Virgin Islanders go to fill up their tanks. But how does the consumer know what they are paying for is a fair price?
“Some of the things we do to make sure there isn’t privateering or price gouging is when a fuel station wants to increase the retail price of fuel, they have to send in a request to us,” Padgett said. “We are checking so that people aren’t, for lack of a better word, getting in on the rising fuel prices without being able to substantiate why they are increasing their prices.”
But inflation doesn’t impact just fuel prices and often is only the beginning.
“Unfortunately, with the returning of the world’s economy, more people are traveling. More people are going out and spending money, and we had a situation where there was a lot of stimulus money pumped into the economy that drove up spending. Then you have an increase in consumerism, or an increase in demand. It’s going to drive prices up.”
Not just on fuel, he said, but on every consumer good or service.
While there is little the consumer can do, Padgett gave some recommendations.
“One thing we can do as consumers to try to get away from the down sides of this — is shop local. Buy your fruit and produce from local farmers. Anything that has to be imported by truck or ship is going to cost more,” he said. “If you don’t need product, this is not a good time to go out and buy product. If you don’t need to go on vacation, and I know a lot of us want to, this is not the best time to do that stuff.”
The situation, both concerning inflation and crude oil prices, is an unfortunate affair “that really affects everyone” Evangelista said.
Following the meeting, the department released its most current fuel price survey. The survey, dated March 9, notes that the lowest price for self-service regular in St. Croix was found at Five Corners Service Station, One Love Service Stations — Golden Rock, and La Grande Princess for $3.599 per gallon.
On St. Thomas, the lowest price for fuel was found at Total Gottlieb, Total Mandel Union, and Total Rodriguez for $4.499 per gallon for self-service regular. And on St. John, the lowest self-service prices can be found E&C Gas Station for $4.69 per gallon for regular.