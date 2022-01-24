The U.S. District Court granted an emergency motion late Friday extending the closing deadline for the Limetree Bay refinery sale.
According to court documents, the sale deadline has been extended to today, in order to allow the purchaser, West Indies Petroleum and Port Hamilton Refining and Transportation, to transfer funds.
In a court document, Mark Shapiro, representing Limetree Bay Services, LLC, wrote in support of the motion, stating that the “purchaser has funded $50,599,895 of the $62 million purchase price, with an additional $11,480,720 wire transfer in process.”
If the sale is not closed by West Indies Petroleum, St. Croix Energy would acquire “substantially all” the refinery’s assists for $57 million.
West Indies Petroleum has expressed its intention to restart and operate the refinery, but they will need to clear numerous hurdles, including approval from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.