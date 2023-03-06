Today is the last day to submit comments to the National Park Service about plans to redevelop Caneel Bay Resort on St. John, and park service staff will host “office hours” on St. John and St. Thomas from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 tonight to make it easier for individuals to provide verbal or written comments before the deadline.

“The NPS also extends its thanks to the more than 900 people who have already submitted comments,” according to a news release issued Friday.

