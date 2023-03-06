Today is the last day to submit comments to the National Park Service about plans to redevelop Caneel Bay Resort on St. John, and park service staff will host “office hours” on St. John and St. Thomas from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 tonight to make it easier for individuals to provide verbal or written comments before the deadline.
“The NPS also extends its thanks to the more than 900 people who have already submitted comments,” according to a news release issued Friday.
The deadline was extended to today, and there are four ways to submit comments:
Today, residents can drop off written comments in person at the Visitor Center from 8:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. There is an information booth within the building with the environmental assessment, newsletters, and comment forms, according to the news release.
To have someone transcribe verbal comments, or to turn in written comments, residents can also attend the “office hours” today at the Pavilion by the Visitor Center on St. John between 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 tonight.
On St. Thomas, staff are holding office hours from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 tonight at the Ivanna Eudora Kean High School’s cafeteria.
If that link does not work, try ParkPlanning — Caneel Bay Redevelopment and Management Environmental Assessment (nps.gov)
Comments can be mailed to the park via the address below. Please ensure comments are postmarked by today to be considered:
Attn: Caneel Bay Redevelopment
The Caneel Bay retained use estate (RUE) will expire on Sept. 30 after existing for 40 years. The NPS began planning for the Caneel Bay Redevelopment in 2021. NPS released the Environmental Assessment for the Redevelopment and Management of Caneel Bay on Jan. 20.
