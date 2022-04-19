The lawyer representing Stephanie Barnes has filed another request to withdraw as her defense counsel because she can’t afford to pay him, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court.
Attorney Martial Webster filed the first motion to withdraw on March 4, but U.S. District Court Judge Robert Molloy denied the request.
Molloy ordered Webster to at least file an outstanding post-trial motion for acquittal before withdrawing from the case.
Webster filed that motion on March 31, arguing that prosecutors presented insufficient evidence to sustain the convictions.
Prosecutors have said Barnes conspired with former Casino Control Commission Chairwoman Violet Anne Golden between 2015 and 2018 to steal hundreds of thousands in government funds that the women spent on luxury travel, jewelry, clothes, alcohol, college courses, car repair, and other personal expenses unrelated to government business.
Barnes, 62, is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico, while she awaits sentencing, which is currently scheduled for May 19.
She is likely facing up to eight years in prison after a jury convicted her on Dec. 23 of three crimes, conspiracy to commit theft from programs receiving government funds, conversion or theft of government property and filing a false tax return.
Unlike Barnes, Golden admitted her guilt and signed a plea agreement with prosecutors. She was released from prison on Sept. 24, 2021, after serving a little over 20 months behind bars.
When he initially denied Webster’s motion to withdraw, Molloy said Webster can file a civil claim against Barnes if she owes him money.
But in the new request to withdraw filed Tuesday, Webster said that would create an untenable situation.
Webster said he “believes to continue to represent Defendant under those conditions and terms will only lead to questions of effective assistance of counsel, and unnecessary conflict of interests,” according to the motion.
The Criminal Justice Act provides free, effective legal representation for defendants who are financially unable to hire their own lawyer, and Webster said the law “guarantees her the right to counsel at public cost. There is no reason Defendant should be denied access to counsel under the CJA,” according to the motion.