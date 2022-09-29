The public defender representing Kyle Christopher has asked a judge to hold his trial for child murder in another venue, arguing that the St. Croix community was so incensed over the death of Aaron Benjamin Jr. that Christopher would not get a fair trial in his home district.

Aaron died Oct. 11, 2019, after suffering horrific physical injuries. His mother, Delicia Daniel — who was 29 at the time, and her then-22-year-old boyfriend, Christopher, were both arrested and charged with first-degree murder, child abuse, and related crimes.

- Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.