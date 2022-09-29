The public defender representing Kyle Christopher has asked a judge to hold his trial for child murder in another venue, arguing that the St. Croix community was so incensed over the death of Aaron Benjamin Jr. that Christopher would not get a fair trial in his home district.
Aaron died Oct. 11, 2019, after suffering horrific physical injuries. His mother, Delicia Daniel — who was 29 at the time, and her then-22-year-old boyfriend, Christopher, were both arrested and charged with first-degree murder, child abuse, and related crimes.
Daniel was accused of failing to report the abuse or seek help for her injured son. She pleaded guilty to child abuse in October, and Willocks sentenced her in February to 18 years in prison.
Christopher has pleaded not guilty, and is still awaiting trial.
Superior Court Judge Harold Willocks said at a status hearing on June 30 that he’d hoped to try the case in September, but would schedule the matter for review on Oct. 14, according to a memorandum of the proceeding.
His defense attorney, Territorial Public Defender Leslie Davis, filed a motion on Sept. 21 requesting a change of venue.
She recounted how after Daniel pleaded guilty, The Daily News and two other media outlets published articles about the coverage. The publicity prompted the court to continue his trial date, which was delayed again when his previous attorney filed a plea agreement that had already been withdrawn by prosecutors.
The court determined the plea was invalid and the case is currently headed to trial.
But according to Davis, Christopher’s constitutional right to have a trial by an impartial jury would be violated if the trial is held on St. Croix.
The reporting on Daniel’s plea “included Mr. Christopher’s purported confession to causing the death of the minor, the cause of death from the autopsy findings, and statements of other witnesses alleging a history of abuse,” according to the motion.
Local media coverage, including on call-in radio shows, “has been extensive, with several of the digital news forums linking autopsy findings, calls for justice and reform within the USVI Department of Human Services calls to action of members of the USVI Legislature,” Davis wrote. “Such calls to action, editorials and public outcry have generated a hostile atmosphere which has poisoned the potential jury pool with unaddressed feelings of anger and distress in members of the community to social justice issues beyond that of the normal reporting of the news.”
She also cited comments on social media which “have made it evident that in the eyes of potential jurors, Mr. Christopher’s guilt has already been decided in the court of public opinion. The unique size and demographics of the U.S. Virgin Islands makes it impossible to find a jury pool that has not been tainted to the pretrial publicity of this case.”
Some of the comments listed in the motion include, “The system sucks. Hope they burn in hell,” and “Sometimes these women sacrifice their children just to have a so called man, correction boy, in their life. And he had the nerves to plead not guilty? Really… well you will be roasted by the jury.”
Davis added that there are untold numbers of “undocumented, word-of-mouth discussions that have taken place,” based in part on the V.I. Justice Department’s “premature issuing of statements regarding the codefendant, Ms. Delicia Daniel’s plea,” that have built up prejudice in the community.
As a result, the court has a constitutional duty “and is obligated to change the venue of the case in the event pre-trial publicity has prejudiced the Defendant’s constitutional right to a fair trial,” according to the motion.
Willocks has not yet ruled on the motion.
According to police, Benjamin died one day after Christopher admitted he’d slapped the child in the face on Oct. 10, 2019, for “stealing” juice from his 6-year-old sister and claimed that the boy fell and hit his head on a chair.
Both Christopher and Daniel told police that the child began vomiting and lost consciousness. An autopsy showed that Benjamin died of blunt force trauma to the head.
The boy was dead on arrival at the hospital, and the physician on duty reported that his body was emaciated and had “old and new abrasions to his face, chest, back, buttocks, and a bite mark on his right shoulder,” according to police.
At her sentencing, Daniel apologized to her son’s father, Aaron Benjamin Sr., her family, the court, and “the people of St. Croix for what has happened to my baby boy,” she said.