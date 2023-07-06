The defense attorney assigned to former Casino Control Commission contractor Stephanie Barnes has asked to withdraw from the case, after she refused to meet with him to prepare for sentencing, according to a motion filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court.
Barnes, 63, is likely facing up to eight years in prison after a federal jury found her guilty of stealing money for lavish spending sprees and vacations alongside former V.I. Casino Control Commission Chairwoman Violet Anne Golden.
On Dec. 23, 2021, jurors convicted Barnes of three crimes, conspiracy to commit theft from programs receiving government funds, conversion or theft of government property and filing a false tax return. She has been jailed and awaiting sentencing at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico since her conviction.
Attorney Miguel Oppenheimer was appointed to represent Barnes after her trial lawyer withdrew from the case for nonpayment.
Sentencing has been repeatedly delayed, and is currently scheduled for Aug. 25.
On Tuesday, Oppenheimer asked Chief Judge Robert Molloy to appoint a new lawyer to represent Barnes.
“Yesterday, we tried to visit Mrs. Barnes in MDC Guaynabo to discuss the Presentence Report and hand her copies of the last 2 trial transcripts,” Oppenheimer wrote in his motion to withdraw from the case.
“Mrs. Barnes rejected the legal visit and told undersigned she did not want us to represent her in the case anymore that we were ‘fired’ and she had requested the Court for new legal representation,” Oppenheimer wrote.
Barnes said she would no longer meet with Oppenheimer, and he said she needs a new attorney.
“The relationship between Mrs. Barnes and undersigned has never been stable and is currently broken beyond repair,” Oppenheimer wrote.
The judge has not yet ruled on the motion.
Barnes had previously filed a motion pro se on April 24, claiming “abandonment of her court appointed attorney.”
She also accused prosecutors of “altering the defendant’s trial transcript” in order to argue for sentencing enhancements that could lengthen her time in prison – and to prepare for her anticipated appeal of her conviction to the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Evan Rikhye filed a response that said prosecutors have not sought any modifications to the trial transcript, and he called Barnes’ motion the latest in a “pattern of vitriolic rhetoric and hyperbolic claims that are unsupported by the fact of this case.”
While Barnes has maintained her innocence, Golden admitted guilt years ago and has already served her prison sentence.
Barnes and Golden were both indicted by a grand jury in July 2019, and Golden pleaded guilty to theft of government funds and failure to file a tax return. She was released from prison on Sept. 24, 2021, after serving a little over 20 months behind bars, and testified against Barnes at trial.
