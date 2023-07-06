The defense attorney assigned to former Casino Control Commission contractor Stephanie Barnes has asked to withdraw from the case, after she refused to meet with him to prepare for sentencing, according to a motion filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court.

Barnes, 63, is likely facing up to eight years in prison after a federal jury found her guilty of stealing money for lavish spending sprees and vacations alongside former V.I. Casino Control Commission Chairwoman Violet Anne Golden.

