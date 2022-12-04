Defense attorneys for former British Virgin Islands Premier Andrew Fahie, and the mother and son, who are accused of conspiring to traffic cocaine have asked for more time to prepare for trial that is currently set to begin in January.

Fahie, 52, former BVI Ports Director Oleanvine Maynard, 60, and her 31-year-old son, Kadeem Maynard, were arrested in April in a sting operation by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

