Defense attorneys for former British Virgin Islands Premier Andrew Fahie, and the mother and son, who are accused of conspiring to traffic cocaine have asked for more time to prepare for trial that is currently set to begin in January.
Fahie, 52, former BVI Ports Director Oleanvine Maynard, 60, and her 31-year-old son, Kadeem Maynard, were arrested in April in a sting operation by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.
The trio are charged with conspiracy to import a controlled substance, conspiracy to engage in money laundering, and attempted money laundering, and Fahie and Oleanvine Maynard are also charged with one count each of interstate and foreign travel in aid of racketeering.
Fahie’s attorney, Theresa Van Vliet, filed an unopposed motion on Nov. 28, asking for the trial to be delayed, as federal prosecutors have not yet finished producing their evidence to the defense, and have not identified a confidential informant who played a central role in the investigation.
Prosecutors initially provided discovery in June, but “experienced technical difficulties” in responding to a request for forensic images of Fahie’s phone, which were ultimately provided in August, according to the motion.
“The Government is still in the process of transcribing the voluminous audio recordings in this matter,” and “While the Government has been providing initial drafts of transcripts since that time, they are not yet complete or even final drafts. It is unlikely that the process will be completed by the end of November,” Van Vliet wrote.
According to the initial charging documents, DEA agents said they recorded the trio discussing plans to help a self-proclaimed Lebanese Hezbollah group ship Colombian cocaine through BVI ports to the U.S. undetected by law enforcement.
Kadeem Maynard “coordinated and participated in meetings between the Premier of the BVI and the BVI’s Director of Ports for the purpose of allowing safe passage of tens of thousands of kilograms of cocaine to and from the BVI on behalf of the Sinaloa cartel, for an enormous profit,” according to prosecutors.
For example, Maynard was secretly recorded during a meeting with a confidential source, or “CS” in Tortola in March saying that he and his mother “had been waiting to meet with the CS ever since they were contacted by members of the Lebanese Group,” and he had “already started to make connections and put things in place,” according to prosecutors.
The government has refused to divulge the identity of the confidential source — even to the defense — and Van Vliet said she intends to pursue the matter further.
“It should be noted that the undersigned will not make reference to any information believed to reference the informant’s identity in any public filing,” she added.
Van Vliet asked that the trial be continued to at least May 8. A judge has not yet ruled on the motion.
If convicted, Fahie and the Maynards could face significant penalties.
The charge of conspiracy to import a controlled substance carries a maximum term of life imprisonment and a maximum $10 million fine, according to the indictment’s penalty sheet.
The charges of conspiracy to engage in money laundering and attempted money laundering each carry a possible 20-year prison sentence and a fine of $500,000 or “twice the value of the property involved in the transaction.”
The charge of foreign travel in aid of racketeering carries a possible five-year prison term and a maximum $250,000 fine.
In addition, prosecutors are seeking forfeiture of “any property constituting, or derived from, any proceeds obtained, directly or indirectly, as a result of such offense,” and any property used to facilitate criminal acts, according to the indictment.
- Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.