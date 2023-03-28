Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. is leading a delegation of government officials in Taiwan this week, according to Government House Communications Director Richard Motta Jr.

Bryan is visiting Taiwan “by invitation of the Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs to further advance USVI-Taiwan Economic & Cultural Affairs relations, an initiative that was created in 2018, following the 2017 hurricanes,” according to a statement.

