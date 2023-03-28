Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. is leading a delegation of government officials in Taiwan this week, according to Government House Communications Director Richard Motta Jr.
Bryan is visiting Taiwan “by invitation of the Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs to further advance USVI-Taiwan Economic & Cultural Affairs relations, an initiative that was created in 2018, following the 2017 hurricanes,” according to a statement.
Bryan “will meet with high-level Taiwanese government officials and key private sector stakeholders to create strategic collaborative partnerships and attract business between the USVI and Taiwan,” according to Government House.
“A key highlight of the Governor’s visit is the planned opening and establishment of the first Invest USVI Trade & Investments office in Taiwan to attract foreign direct investments into the USVI from Taiwan and the Asian Pacific Region,” according to the statement.
The office, “will operate as a public-private partnership unit for the USVI Government and private sectors. In the spirit of collaboration, the Taiwanese government will be providing subsidies to help and support the Invest USVI Trade & Investments office operation in Taipei, Taiwan.”
Bryan will also join individuals from the territory’s public and private sectors in attending the 2023 Smart City Summit & Expo.
A previously planned visit to Taiwan in 2020 was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
During Monday’s weekly Government House press briefing, Motta said the Office of Management and Budget is continuing to distribute Social Security stipend checks with incomplete or incorrect mailing addresses.
Residents who believe they are eligible to receive a check but have not should check the list of names that was published Monday in The Daily News, and the list is also available on The Daily News website.
Residents whose names are on the list should send their full name, the last four digits of their Social Security number and a complete mailing address to ssi@omb.vi.gov by Friday, April 7.
Residents who do not have access to email can contact the administrator’s office on their specific island to provide the required information at 340-773-1404 on St. Croix, 340-776-6484 on St. John or 340-693-4350 on St. Thomas.
Residents who submit the information electronically are being asked to not contact the Administrators’ Office. Information not received by the deadline will result in the checks expiring and being returned to the Department of Finance.
As of Monday, the Health Department is tracking 17 active COVID-19 cases, including 11 on St. Thomas, four on St. Croix, and two on St. John.
There are two COVID-19 patients being treated at Schneider Hospital on St. Thomas. There have been 130 COVID-related deaths in the territory since the pandemic began.
