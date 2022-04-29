The U.S. Senate has finally confirmed Attorney Delia Smith to be the next U.S. Attorney for the Virgin Islands, following months of delay due to political wrangling on unrelated issues.
“I am elated at the Senate confirmation of Attorney Smith and thankful that the Senate was able to push forward through delays to get this vote done,” V.I. Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett said in a statement Thursday, following Smith’s confirmation by a voice vote on Wednesday.
Plaskett recommended Smith for the position of U.S. Attorney.
A St. Johnian, Smith is the first Black woman to fill the position.
Smith replaces current U.S. Attorney Gretchen Shappert, who was appointed under the Trump administration.
Shappert received an interim appointment from former Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Jan. 4, 2018, and the V.I. District Court appointed Shappert to the role on April 23, 2018.
President Joseph Biden nominated Smith on Sept. 28 to replace Shappert, but her confirmation was delayed. In February, Sen. Tom Cotton held up votes on Smith and three other nominees because of his unrelated dispute with the U.S. Justice Department over the legal defense of U.S. marshals who protected a federal courthouse during Black Lives Matter protests in 2020.
Smith has served since 2005 as an assistant U.S. attorney in the District of the Virgin Islands.
In 2018, Smith received a national Justice Department award “for her leadership and prosecution of a large cocaine conspiracy known as Smuggler Smash,” according to a news release. “This investigation led to 22 convictions, including four airline employees and the forfeiture of over $2 million.”
Shappert was not available for comment Thursday.