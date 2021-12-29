TORTOLA — British Virgin Islands Health officials sounded the alarm Tuesday, noting a sharp spike in cases that went from 113 on Christmas Eve to 256 as of Tuesday, the highest number of cases since July.
Officials confirmed the delta variant remains dominant in the territory as they asked residents to take precautions when gathering with friends and family over the rest of the holiday.
“Today, the Ministry of Health and Social Development is informing the public of the continued rise in cases in the current outbreak of the delta variant of COVID-19 in the territory,” Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ronald Georges said in a statement Tuesday. “As of the 28th of December, there are 256 reported cases of COVID 19 in the territory with the majority 218 on Tortola.”
He added that “all samples previously sent to CARPHA for typing were positive for the delta variant and samples continue to be sent for typing on a regular basis.”
CAPHRA is the Caribbean Public Health Agency.
According to Georges, officials have identified clusters of cases among businesses related to social gathering events, nightspots and other areas where persons congregate. He called on residents who plan to gather with friends and family to remember that COVID-19 is on the rise in the BVI and that they should take the necessary precautions for their health and safety.
“As a reminder, the omicron variant continues to replace delta as the dominant strain, and it is now present in 89 countries worldwide,” Georges said. “Omicron has not yet been identified in the Virgin Islands. We continue to send samples for typing regularly to ensure our awareness of the variants in the territory.”
Georges also reminded residents that they can access PCR testing at the Orlando Smith Hospital tent by registering at althea.bvi.care and by calling the Medical Hotline at 284-852-7650 if they have any symptoms of COVID-19.
He noted that private medical establishments also provide PCR testing or rapid antigen type tests and that many individuals have access to home self-test kits. The PCR test, however, remains the “gold standard” for diagnosis, Georges said.