Based on testing by Yale University, the V.I. Health Department is warning that the highly contagious Delta COVID-19 variant could be in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
The V.I. Health Department announced the finding on Saturday, noting the Ivy League university has confirmed 65 cases of the Alpha, or U.K. variant, 6 cases each of the Iota and Beta variants and one case of the Epsilon variant. Worrying to the department, however, is that 12 samples it sent for testing were not confirmed to be of any of the previously identified variants in the Virgin Islands.
Only when the DNA of the 12 unknown samples is fully sequenced will the department know if they are of the Delta variant, according to Saturday’s statement by Health Department Director of Public Relations Jahnesta Ritter. While the Alpha variant is already 40 percent to 80 percent more transmissible than the original strain of SARS-COV-2 — COVID-19 — the Delta variant is very contagious and is blamed for the explosion of the virus in India in December and is suspected in the current outbreak in the British Virgin Islands, according to Premier Andrew Fahie.
The first Delta case in the United States was confirmed in March and it is now the dominant strain in the U.S., with it reaching as close to us as Puerto Rico, according to Ritter.