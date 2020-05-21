The St. Thomas-St. John district of the Democratic Party will host drive-thru voting for the 2020 Democratic Caucus on June 6.
The new method will have voters submitting completed ballots into a drop-box and serve as an alternative to voting in-person at a polling station or voting electronically or via mail.
According to the St. Thomas-St. John Caucus Committee, drive-thru voting has been determined by the Democratic Party of the Virgin Islands as “one of the safest” voting practices amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Drive-thru voting will take place at the Democratic Party headquarters behind the old Dudley home at the former Rambler’s Club on St. Thomas and Fred’s on St. John in Cruz Bay. There will be signs to guide voters and volunteers available to assist.
Voting will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on June 6.
Voters can also drop their ballots in the drop-boxes while on foot.
According to a release from the Caucus Committee, the process for voting is as follows:
Upon arrival to the polling area, voters should drive to the first station or tent to check-in. Volunteers will verify that the occupants of the car are registered Democratic voters. Upon verification, a ballot will be issued to each registered voter in the vehicle.
There will be a large space between the first and second stations that will give voters time to mark their ballots. At the second station, each voter will deposit their ballot into the locked box and drive to a third station where they will be required to sign out of the polling place.
The sign-in and sign-out process is to reconcile the number of ballots cast with the number of voters who signed in and out, according to the release.
Voters will be allowed to remain in their cars during the entire process.
The Democratic Caucus is an opportunity to vote for delegates to attend the 2020 Democratic National Convention.
Anyone wishing to volunteer in the voting process should contact the Chairman of Caucus Committee Chairman Angel Bolques Jr. at 340-690-2555 or District Chair Edgar Phillips at 340-473-6910.
St. John Chairman Harry Daniel at 340-514-9114 will provide more information on the St. John drive-thru process.
The St. Croix District of the Democratic Party will issue their information as the site is confirmed.