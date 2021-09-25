The Virgin Islands Democratic Party issued a statement Friday condemning the actions of Senate Majority Leader Marvin Blyden, who recently admitted to violating quarantine protocol after testing positive for COVID-19.
State Chairman Cecil Benjamin said Blyden’s actions “were totally irresponsible, inexcusable and unacceptable,” according to the statement. “We emphatically, categorically, and unapologetically condemn Senator Blyden and others who willfully violate these standards and implore them to do better going forward because nothing is more important currently than the safety, health, security, and well-being of our people.”
A five-member ethics committee of the V.I. Legislature met Tuesday and is investigating a formal complaint against Blyden, which could result in sanctions, including expulsion from the body.
Blyden recently met with investors and potentially exposed scores of others to the virus after testing positive, but initially claimed that he believed he could violate quarantine because he’d taken several at-home tests that showed he was negative.
He has since apologized for his actions in a statement.
“Regardless of what I believed or even knew, I should have followed the guidelines set by the Department of Health and the CDC. Plain and simple, regardless of my intentions, my actions were wrong,” Blyden said in a statement released earlier this week.
Benjamin said while officials understand the situation Blyden was in, it did not absolve him from doing what’s right.
“While we are sympathetic with his contracting the disease, as officials and leaders of government we are expected to be more responsible,” Benjamin said in Friday’s statement from the Democratic party. “We must maintain proper standards and set appropriate examples in accordance with our Democratic national, state and local policies. It is our responsibility to ensure all protocols, management, restrictions, mass-vaccine mandates and advocacy of this deadly pandemic that has claimed millions of lives around the world, in the United States and here in the Virgin Islands.”
Blyden, Benjamin added “has apologized and expressed regrets and has made it clear it was not intended to be malicious.”
“However, it is the responsibility of the Legislature and other relevant authorities to impose pertinent forms of reasonable sanctions against Senator Blyden after a thorough investigation of this selfish and careless action that has put countless individuals at deadly risk,” he said.
Blyden could not immediately be reached for comment following the release of the statement by the Democratic Party.