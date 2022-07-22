ST. THOMAS — The task of replacing disgraced At-Large Sen. Steven Payne Sr. now falls to the Democratic Party, which is responsible for appointing a replacement to serve until the next elected representative is seated in January.
During Wednesday’s session, Payne was the only one of the Legislature’s 15 senators to vote against a resolution expelling him from the body.
His colleagues, a majority of them Democrats, voted Payne out of office following a report by the Committee on Ethical Conduct, which convened to investigate a legislative employee’s March 14 sexual harassment complaint against him.
Bill No. 34-0287, the resolution to sanction Payne, details the complainant’s account of Payne’s actions after a meeting of the Committee on Homeland Security, Justice and Public Safety on Feb. 28. Payne served as chairman of the committee, and previously served for more than 18 years as an officer in the V.I. Police Department.
According to the report, Payne was driving a female staffer to Kings Alley Hotel on St. Croix in a Legislature vehicle, and “allegedly made an unwelcome comment suggesting that the female employee stay in his hotel room to save the Legislature money.”
The woman was uncomfortable, and “was made to feel even more uncomfortable when Senator Payne took her luggage over her objections to his assigned hotel room, and she had to go to Senator Payne’s hotel room to retrieve her luggage,” according to the report.
Once inside the room, Payne “made unwanted comments to the female employee about which side of the bed was hers and told her to get comfortable,” and put his hotel room key in her hand when she opened the door to leave, according to the report.
In addition, the report states that “after allegedly luring a female employee to his hotel room,” Payne “allegedly retrieved his handgun from a hidden place and proceeded to ‘clear the room’ thereby displaying the handgun and making the female employee to feel threatened and intimidated.”
Sen. Kenneth Gittens co-chaired the Committee on Ethical Conduct alongside chairman Sen. Milton Potter. Sens. Dwayne DeGraff, Carla Joseph, and Kurt Vialet also served on the committee.
Members “worked very hard to fairly examine this matter. We had many sleepless nights, we wanted to make sure that things were done fairly for both parties, and we think that we did that,” Gittens said Thursday. “I just want to thank my colleagues, especially who served on the ethics committee, for their patience, their commitment, and duty to the people of the Virgin Islands.”
Gittens, who served in law enforcement for 20 years, said committee members were tasked with investigating the complaint and making a recommendation to the full Legislature.
Potter said during Wednesday’s session that “We had an opportunity to speak to the complainant in the matter, she presented as a credible person, she presented as someone who was forthcoming.”
Gittens agreed with that assessment Thursday, but he also said it was also Payne’s own statements to the committee that ultimately convinced him the complainant wasn’t lying.
“While she sounded credible and consistent, he too, corroborated certain things. So with that, that’s why we were able to sustain most of the charges and proposed the suspension,” Gittens said. “Her credibility, her consistency, coupled with his statements made us know that certain things did occur.”
The committee recommended a 50-day unpaid suspension, which was “probably not hefty enough to some,” but Gittens said he was concerned about not infringing on voters’ rights, “given that he was a duly elected official.”
The primary election is coming up on Aug. 6, and a new at-large senator is scheduled to be seated in January, “so any push for a suspension to the end of the term or anything like that would have left that district without proper representation,” Gittens said.
Suspending Payne, but permitting him to retain his seat would also “allow the will of the people to speak in the democracy,” Gittens said.
Gittens also emphasized that the committee only investigated the complaint filed by the Legislature employee. Two other women have publicly accused Payne of misconduct, but those allegations were not filed in complaints to the Senate and were not included in the committee’s deliberations or recommendation, Gittens said.
“The other two matters never came to the CEC and were not considered, and that’s why the suspension recommendation came in,” Gittens said.
But after Payne’s speech on the Senate floor Wednesday, in which he pleaded with his colleagues to vote against the sanction resolution — and called for the complainant to be charged with perjury — Gittens said the unpaid suspension was insufficient.
“I had to take everything into consideration. Remorse is something that I look for as well, and I didn’t see any remorse,” Gittens said.
“If you’re going to stand up to be in a defense mode, at least show some type of remorse for what took place. That essentially, you know, pushed me to just go ahead and support what was before us,” and vote in favor of Payne’s expulsion, Gittens said.
He also wanted to ensure the Legislature’s female employees know their rights will be protected, and “sexual harassment in the workplace is zero,” Gittens said. “In training when I first came on to be a senator, one thing I learned is that, ‘if something is not going to read good tomorrow, don’t do it today.’”
Payne’s expulsion means he is no longer an employee of the Legislature, and Gittens said he will therefore no longer receive his $85,000 salary.
In terms of the process to fill the vacancy, the V.I. Code specifies that if a vacancy occurs within one year prior to the general election, “the President of the Legislature, upon the written recommendation of the territorial committee of the political party of which the previous office holder was a candidate, shall appoint the person so recommended.”
The Daily News reached out to Senate President Donna Frett-Gregory with questions Thursday, and Legislative Director Jamila Russell responded in an email.
The Senate president is not required to send Payne a letter ordering him to vacate the premises, as “The resolution speaks for the institution and there is no requirement in the rules for this to be done,” Russell wrote.
She cited the section of the V.I. Code regarding filling vacancies, but it’s unclear how long it might take for that process to be completed.
Russell also said she didn’t know how many senators have previously been expelled from the Virgin Islands Legislature for misconduct.
According to a U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit opinion dated Aug. 4, 1989, then Sen. Kenneth E. Mapp, who in January 2015 was sworn in as the territory’s governor, was expelled from the 18th Legislature of the Virgin Islands. According to court documents, Mapp voted in 1988 as a resident of Georgia. He later returned to the Virgin Islands where he ran successfully for office, and was sworn into office in January 1989. The Elections System of the Virgin Islands learned a month later that he did not meet eligibility requirements. Subsequently, the Legislature, “passed a bill removing Mapp as a member of that body and notified the governor of the Virgin Islands that Mapp’s seat was vacant. The bill based Mapp’s removal on his failure to meet the standing requirements of voter registration and residence expressly 395 U.S. at 522-41, 89 S. Ct. at 1964-74.”
Mapp appealed his removal, but the court ruled that the lawmaking body “is the ‘sole judge’” of whether he met local requirements.
As for Payne, it is now up to the Democratic Party to choose his replacement.
Party representatives could not be reached for comment Thursday, but Gittens said that “they can appoint any Democrat that’s a resident of St. John.”