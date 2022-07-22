Senator1

ST. THOMAS — The task of replacing disgraced At-Large Sen. Steven Payne Sr. now falls to the Democratic Party, which is responsible for appointing a replacement to serve until the next elected representative is seated in January.

During Wednesday’s session, Payne was the only one of the Legislature’s 15 senators to vote against a resolution expelling him from the body.

