The Democratic Party has selected Angel Bolques Jr. to serve the remaining few months of ousted At-Large Sen. Steven Payne’s term in the 34th Legislature, which ends in December, and both men will face off in the Aug. 6 primary election.

Bolques is the only candidate who filed to run against Payne, the incumbent, who was expelled from the Legislature Wednesday for violations of the sexual harassment and ethics policies. He ran for the at-large seat unsuccessfully in 2018, and during the 2020 election ran for the position of National Committeeman.

