The Democratic Party has selected Angel Bolques Jr. to serve the remaining few months of ousted At-Large Sen. Steven Payne’s term in the 34th Legislature, which ends in December, and both men will face off in the Aug. 6 primary election.
Bolques is the only candidate who filed to run against Payne, the incumbent, who was expelled from the Legislature Wednesday for violations of the sexual harassment and ethics policies. He ran for the at-large seat unsuccessfully in 2018, and during the 2020 election ran for the position of National Committeeman.
“I received correspondence from the State Chair of the Democratic Party last evening advising of Mr. Bolques Jr. serving as the replacement for the open at-large seat. I am using today to line up the swearing-in and any other administrative matters that may be required with the Elections System,” Senate President Donna Frett-Gregory said in an email Sunday, in response to questions from The Daily News. “It is important that we move expeditiously to ensure there is no significant gap in representation on the island of St. John.”
Bolques also still has to be certified by Supervisor of Elections, Caroline Fawkes, and “we are working to circle all the requirements,” Frett-Gregory added.
There are 15 senators in the Legislature — seven from St. Croix, seven from St. Thomas — and one at-large representative who is required by law to live on St. John.
At Wednesday’s legislative session, Payne’s colleagues, a majority of them fellow Democrats, voted to expel him as a member of the 34th Legislature.
The decision followed a report by the Committee on Ethical Conduct, which convened to investigate a legislative employee’s March 14 sexual harassment complaint against Payne, who previously served for more than 18 years as an officer in the V.I. Police Department.
One of Payne’s female staff members said he lured her into his hotel room and propositioned her for sex following a committee hearing in February, and even used a gun to “clear the room,” according to the resolution to sanction Payne, “making the female employee to feel threatened and intimidated.”
Sen. Kenneth Gittens, co-chair of the ethics committee, said following the vote to expel, that Payne’s staff members must also leave the Legislature, and “their employment will be up when he’s up.”
While two other women have publicly accused Payne of sexual harassment or abuse, none have filed a report with V.I. Police, and Payne has not been arrested or convicted of a crime.
The Legislature’s investigation was essentially a Human Resources matter, and while the lawmaking body has the ability to expel its own members, it does not have the legal authority of the judicial system.
Payne “was already qualified to be a candidate on the ballot,” and he will remain on the ballot unless he is convicted of a crime, Fawkes told The Daily News in a phone call Sunday.
Therefore, voters could choose to return Payne to the Legislature in January, despite senators’ decision to expel him from the 34th Legislature.
If Payne is re-elected and wins his seat back, senators in the 35th Legislature could then theoretically choose to expel him again based on the same harassment complaint, Fawkes said.
Neither Bolques nor Payne could be reached for comment Sunday.
Bolques is scheduled to be sworn in at 3 p.m. today at the Legislature.
