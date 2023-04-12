The Charles Harwood Memorial Complex is about to come down, and residents will have a chance to get a selfie or photo before the fact if they so wish.
Officials from the V.I. of Health Department, the Office of Disaster Recovery and construction firm Lemartec updated the public on plans to demolish the hospital during a press briefing on Wednesday morning, and tempered their excitement over a new and improved healthcare facility against their fond memories of the 70-year-old facility.
“This is futuristic,” said Department of Health Commissioner Justa Encarnacion. “What we’re doing here within the territory is truly futuristic. This is only one of the buildings that we’re going to be erecting, but of course we have to say goodbye to what we have.”
Because of the role the hospital has played in the lives of so many St. Croix residents, Encarnacion said the public is invited to visit Charles Harwood on Monday and Tuesday to take a picture in front of the sign and commemorate the historic healthcare facility.
Lemartec Senior Project Manager Casey McIntyre shared specifics Wednesday on the demolition.
McIntyre said signs and as-needed traffic flaggers will be in place to alert motorists once demolition begins on April 24. Buildings in the northeast corner of the complex will come down first. The annex building in the southeast corner of the complex will be demolished during the second phase, and the main building and several remaining structures will be demolished during the third phase. McIntyre said they expect to complete the process toward the end of 2023.
McIntyre also described a number of mitigation measures in place to prevent the project from impacting the surrounding community, including guards against dust and noise. Demolition will be limited to the work week from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
“We recognize that this is not just the demolition of an old building,” he said, “but a significant chapter for the community of the Virgin Islands.”
The Federal Emergency Management Agency deemed the hospital eligible for a full replacement in 2022 and obligated $251 million toward replacing the seven buildings that comprise the complex.
“We were thrilled when FEMA determined that replacing the building was more cost effective than repairing it and the new construction would meet current codes and standards,” Reuben Molloy, the Health Department’s assistant commissioner, said.