The Charles Harwood Memorial Complex is about to come down, and residents will have a chance to get a selfie or photo before the fact if they so wish.

Officials from the V.I. of Health Department, the Office of Disaster Recovery and construction firm Lemartec updated the public on plans to demolish the hospital during a press briefing on Wednesday morning, and tempered their excitement over a new and improved healthcare facility against their fond memories of the 70-year-old facility.