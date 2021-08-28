A decision to send the territory’s “most vulnerable” students back to in-person classes is pitting the V.I. Education Department against the territory’s Board of Education.
The Board called an emergency meeting Friday following the Department’s announcement it will reopen campuses to pre-kindergarten through third grade, special education, and career and technical education students on Sept. 7.
The Department said parents may choose to have their children continue to learn virtually.
According to the Department’s press release, Education Commissioner Racquel Berry-Benjamin consulted Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. and Health Commissioner Justa Encarnacion on a phased approach to returning students to school campuses.
“We are prepared and excited to bring our most vulnerable student populations and those needing hands-on training back to our school campuses, as we did in March,” Berry-Benjamin said.
“Last school year, the Department of Education had an extremely successful return of students to the school campuses, and we believe now is the right time to begin the process of bringing students back, as vaccinations have seen an encouraging increase territorywide in recent weeks,” Bryan said.
School administrators will return to campus Tuesday, while teachers, other professionals and support staff will return Wednesday.
It isn’t clear, however, if the Board has any authority to stop the return of students on Sept. 7.
A prepared statement Friday by the Board of Education called the Department of Education’s move to return select public school students to in-person learning “premature.”
The Board said it “is against the return to in-person learning until the Department has attained the required clearances that attest to the readiness and safety of the territory’s public schools.” V.I. Code mandates that the Board, along with other government agencies such as the Department of Planning and Natural Resources, certify the safety of schools prior to reopening each year.
While the Board has conducted walk-throughs of public schools and provided the Department with recommendations, it said it has not received the responses needed to determine if the schools are adequately prepared to return to in-person instruction, the press release stated.
During Friday’s emergency meeting, attorney Jennifer Jones advised members on what the Board and the Department are authorized to do under V.I. Code.
Jones noted that the V.I. Code also states that the Education Department has authority to set the school calendar.
“I cannot say that the Board has the authority to halt the reopening of schools,” Jones cautioned.
Department of Education Director of Public Relations and Communications Cynthia Graham said “the commissioner works closely with the Board, but the Department can authorize the reopening and closure of public schools.”
Board members expressed frustration and concern that the Department did not consult the Board prior to making their decision.
“This wasn’t an issue before, because the Department worked together with the Board, to make sure schools were certified,” Jones said.
The Board also noted concerns with the Department’s decision to return the pre-kindergarten through third-grade students to in-person learning as students under the age of 12 are not eligible for vaccinations according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
During the meeting, the Board approved a motion to subpoena documents, and the presence of Commissioner Berry-Benjamin and the Department’s superintendents before the Board to provide information on the plan to return students to in-person learning.