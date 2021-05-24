High school graduations may be over, but the controversy surrounding them is continuing.
The Board of Education issued an order Thursday that came too late to change this year’s “hybrid” pass-through ceremonies to the traditional, in-person ceremonies that graduating seniors called for in public protests.
But the Board has ordered the Education Department to “form an advisory committee on student affairs,” and address the mental health needs of students forced to confront two of the most traumatic and stressful events young people could face: the 2017 twin Category 5 hurricanes and the ongoing pandemic.
The 12-page order signed by Board Chairperson Kyza Callwood came after students filed a formal complaint against the Education Department for failing to explore options for a traditional, in-person ceremony that could have been conducted in accordance with Centers for Disease Control guidelines.
The senior classes were entering ninth grade when Hurricanes Irma and Maria damaged their schools and interrupted their education for several months, and the students who filed the appeal “and some of their classmates were impacted emotionally and academically by the disruption of in-school learning, in addition to facing other typical traumas associated with the Hurricanes,” according to the Board’s findings of fact.
The students “were further emotionally and academically impacted by several unfulfilled promises by the DOE that the school would reopen soon after the hurricanes,” according to the order. One appellant said they would have left island if they’d known schools would remain closed, and another said they were “uprooted and had to continue” education outside the territory and return to graduate.
The students’ senior year was upended by the pandemic, and they “began to display irritability, trouble sleeping, increased stress and eating irregularities,” but while learning virtually from home, none were contacted by anyone from their schools to check on their mental health or wellness, according to the order. “Had there been such assistance, appellants believe they would have benefitted emotionally and academically,” the Board wrote.
Although the Education Department announced in July that students would receive emotional and psychological assistance, “those programs never materialized” because of a delay in receiving federal coronavirus relief funding, according to the order.
While the Education Department ostensibly provides students with routine wellness checks, the appellants didn’t receive any calls, and guidance counselors “are not trained mental health counselors.”
The Department “did not make a significant effort” to try to have in-person ceremonies that could have complied with CDC guidelines, and “did what was easy,” the Board wrote. “The schools were primarily involved in the planning of graduation, and rather than being accommodating to collaboration and innovation, the DOE unilaterally changed the plans of the school administrators.”
The Board ordered the department to meet again with appellants Thursday to discuss options for graduation, and “within five days of the meeting, report to the Board on the input or suggestions received from the Appellants and how those were incorporated into the graduation plans.” In addition, “immediately after the graduation ceremonies, the DOE shall address any need for wraparound services” for graduating seniors, the Board wrote.
The Board also ordered the department to determine how much federal funding is available for student support services, and “for the upcoming school year and beyond, form an advisory committee on student affairs which shall be made up of student leaders, parents, teachers, alumni, and school administrators to discuss graduation plans at least four months prior to graduation dates.”